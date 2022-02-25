 
 

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Feud Rumors With Ex The Weeknd's Fling Simi Khadra

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer treats her Instagram followers to pictures of her hanging out with Simi, who is reportedly dating The Weeknd, and her sister Haze Khadra.

  • Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - There is no bad blood between Selena Gomez and her ex The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra. Making use of her Instagram account, the former Disney star shared that she and Simi are actually old friends.

On Thursday, February 24, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer treated her followers to pictures of her hanging out with Simi and her sister Haze Khadra. "Since 2013," so she wrote in the caption.

The snaps successfully shut down social media buzz about possible tension between the two ladies. Selena's post arrived just days after The Weeknd, whom she dated for nearly a year before splitting in October 2017, was spotted locking lips with Simi at his 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas.

Of the "Blinding Lights" singer and the DJ, a source revealed to PEOPLE that they were not in an exclusive relationship just yet. "He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the insider claimed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd's other ex Bella Hadid used to be a good friend of Simi. While Bella unfollowed them both on social media as soon as the pair's dating rumors broke in April 2021, a source recently claimed that the supermodel wasn't bothered by their romance now.

"Bella is not concerned one way or another who Abel is dating, even if it is an old friend of hers," an insider told HollywoodLife.com about the 26-year-old, who dated the musician on-and-off before splitting for good in 2019. "Bella knows that he's been casually dating Simi for a while now and so it's not really news to her."

The informant continued, "Was she a bit bothered when she found out? Yeah. A lot of people would be in that situation. But it had nothing to do with jealousy or anything like that."

