Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans to First Glimpse of Baby Girl's Nursery

Taking to social media, the former 'Quantico' star treats her fans and followers to the first glimpse of her baby daughter's nursery with a photo of multiple cute stuffed animals.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has shared the bliss of motherhood on social media. One month after revealing her baby girl's arrival, the former "Quantico" star treated her fans and followers to the first glimpse of her daughter's nursery.

On Wednesday, February 23, the first-time mom made use of her Instagram page to share a "photo dump." Among the series of snapshots was an image of what appeared to be a nursery of her baby daughter, who was born at 27 weeks at a Southern California hospital. In it, it could be seen that the decor included multiple cute stuffed animals.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced the happy news of their baby's arrival on January 21. In a statement they shared on social media, they said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate."

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka and Nick continued. The "Baywatch" star and the one-third of the Jonas Brothers concluded, "Thank you so much," adding a red heart emoji.

A source close to the couple at the time explained the reason behind their decision to take a surrogacy route. "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier," the informant explained, "Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating."

Priyanka and Nick's baby arrived just days after it's reported that they were "very interested" in starting a family after they were hit with divorce rumors, which left Priyanka feeling "very vulnerable." Of the rumors, a source said, "That's total nonsense. Nick and Priyanka are very happy together."