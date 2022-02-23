The Weeknd and Rumored GF Simi Khadra Seen Kissing at His Birthday Party

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd and rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra got cozy at the singer's 32nd birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend. In a new video from the bash, the pair were seen locking lips in front of other party-goers.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker and Khadra kissed at around 2 A.M. At the bash, which was held at celeb hotspot Delilah, Khadra was seen passionately caressing the birthday boy's cheek.

Both The Weeknd and the former best friend of his ex Bella Hadid didn't seem to try to hide their affection for each other with the PDA moment. The rumored lovebirds, however, wore sunglasses at the bash.

Rumors of them dating first sparked since April last year. That prompted Bella to unfollow both of them on social media. Khadra was later seen attending The Weeknd's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January of this year.

Earlier this month, they appeared to further fuel the rumors when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date together at the fancy hotel Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

The Grammy winner wore a black coat and a matching face mask for the outing. As for Khadra, who is a part of a DJ act with her sister Haze Khadra, she opted for a black jacket and white trousers. She went maskless and let her long straight hair loose.

Prior to being linked with Khadra, The Weeknd, who was in a long on-again, off-again relationship with Bella since April 2015 until August 2019, sparked dating rumors with Angelina Jolie. They were first linked romantically in July 2021 after being caught enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles. In September, they were spotted walking side-by-side as they left an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, Giorgio Baldi.

The singer even appeared to refer to the "Eternals" actress as "my girl" in a song called "Here We Go...Again" featuring Tyler, the Creator which was released on January 7. "And my new girl, she a movie star/ My new girl, she a movie star/ I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," the Canadian crooner sings. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."