Alicia Witt's Parents Died Due to Extreme Cold Weather

Instagram Celebrity

The cause of death of the 'Walking Dead' actress' parents is revealed in death certificates two months after they were found deceased in their Massachusetts home.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Alicia Witt's parents' cause of death is revealed two months after their sudden deaths. Robert and Diane Witt, who were found dead in their Massachusetts home, passed away due to exposure to the cold, according to the state medical examiner's office.

In death certificates issued on Wednesday, February 23, it's listed that the cause of death was "probable cardiac dysrhythmia" due to the extreme cold weather. Local news outlet The Telegram & Gazette first reported the news.

Alicia's parents were found deceased on December 20, 2021 after the actress asked a cousin who lives nearby to check on them. Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts, previously determined there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Last month, "The Walking Dead" star released a statement to address "misconceptions" regarding circumstances surrounding their deaths. "the circumstances around my parents' sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around - understandably so," she wrote on January 25.

Alicia said, "i hadn't been allowed inside my parents' home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them."

"my parents were not penniless," the 46-year-old actress clarified, "they were fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices - choices that i couldn't talk them out of. i did help them, in all the ways i could - in all the ways they would let me."

At the time, the "Still Sorry" singer revealed the circumstance that contributed to her parents' death. "i had no idea that their heat had gone out," she admitted, "i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my heart is broken."

The former child actress remembered her late parents as "brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny." She went on gushing, "there will never be enough adjectives to describe them."

Sharing her fond memory of her parents, Alicia penned, "our last words to each other were 'i love you'. that part was simple; never in doubt. they loved me so. i loved them so."