 
 

Yung Bleu Compares His Achievements to Tank's After Being Clowned Over 'New King of RnB' Title

Yung Bleu Compares His Achievements to Tank's After Being Clowned Over 'New King of RnB' Title
Instagram
Music

The 'You're Mines Still' hitmaker insists that he will be a 'legend' for his own generation as he already scored his 7th RIAA plaque in only 2 years of his career.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Bleu feels the need to prove Tank wrong. Although the latter has issued an apology for clowning him over the "new king of R&B" title, the singer/rapper took to social media to compare their achievements throughout their careers.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, February 23, Bleu shared an article about Tank scoring his first platinum single of his career. He began his caption, "Tank say I gave myself a titled I haven't earned ! Tank you scored your first platinum hit just recently 2018 and u been out 20 years .I'm on my 7th plaque in 2 years. u sold 1.6 million records in your whole career I'm about to lap that in a few years !"

"Seeing that I have more plaques than you and sold more records . What make you more legendary than me ? Time right ? Give it time !" the emcee further stressed. "Yea you sing better than me but n***a ima writer ! I have pen game ! What most of y'all people with voices don't have honestly. I can make records I'm just as valuable as a mf with a voice!"

"Ima real talent ! I can be Legendary within my own generation just like you were !" he insisted. "All these songs I wrote 100 [percent] NO HELp 'except baddest' ! All I'm saying1 but it's no beef bro I wish you nun but blessings u a legend but that dnt mean ima stop tryna be one also ! Check back with me in 10 years and see how legendary I became but yea."

  See also...

This arrived after Bleu co-signed a fan's tweet that read, "Yung bleu might be the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only." Seemingly disagreed with the statement, Tank opined, "I'm glad i'm from a different generation cause yall wild!... [sideways crying laughing emojis]."

The "You're Mines Still" hitmaker then called out the 46-year-old crooner. To prevent further argument, the latter decided to apologize to him through an Instagram video, saying, "Tank has beef with nobody, especially Yung Bleu. I'm proud of the young fella."

"Only thing I was communicating to him in that text that you guys saw is, 'Hey man, communicate what you feel,' " he added. "I do my best to make my word my bond. For those that I've ever fallen short of my word, I apologize."

You can share this post!

Lilly Singh Shares Video From ER as She's Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts
Related Posts
Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting a Baby With Girlfriend Tiemeria on Valentine's Day

Yung Bleu Announces He's Expecting a Baby With Girlfriend Tiemeria on Valentine's Day

Yung Bleu and His Entourage Taken Into Custody After Being Victims of Los Angeles Attempted Robbery

Yung Bleu and His Entourage Taken Into Custody After Being Victims of Los Angeles Attempted Robbery

Yung Bleu Thinks He's Losing '10,000 Fans at One Time' After Walking Off Stage at 'Unorganized' Show

Yung Bleu Thinks He's Losing '10,000 Fans at One Time' After Walking Off Stage at 'Unorganized' Show

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Label and J. Prince Without Prejudice

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Benzino Apologizes After Nicki Minaj Denies His Claim She Has Collaboration With Coi Leray

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Megan Thee Stallion Rants Against Carl Crawford, Insists She's Still Suing Him Over Unpaid Royalty

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Boosie Badazz Claims Rappers Avoid Him Following His Homophobic Rant Against Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Kodak Black Hopes to Stay Out of Trouble in 'I Wish' Music Video

Kanye West Throws Mic Due to Sound Malfunction at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West Throws Mic Due to Sound Malfunction at 'Donda 2' Event

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

John Mayer to Continue Touring Despite Drummer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Fans Fume After Summer Walker Refuses to Sing Some 'Still Over It' Songs Due to Her 'Fresh Wound'

Fans Fume After Summer Walker Refuses to Sing Some 'Still Over It' Songs Due to Her 'Fresh Wound'

Tank Apologizes to Yung Bleu, Denies Shading Him Over 'New King of RnB' Title

Tank Apologizes to Yung Bleu, Denies Shading Him Over 'New King of RnB' Title

Lil Durk Shuts Down Rumors About Him Having Pete Davidson Feature on New Album to 'Troll' Kanye West

Lil Durk Shuts Down Rumors About Him Having Pete Davidson Feature on New Album to 'Troll' Kanye West

Yung Bleu Compares His Achievements to Tank's After Being Clowned Over 'New King of RnB' Title

Yung Bleu Compares His Achievements to Tank's After Being Clowned Over 'New King of RnB' Title