Lilly Singh Shares Video From ER as She's Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts
The former 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' host manages to keep a positive attitude despite her chronic illness as she still makes jokes while announcing her diagnosis.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lilly Singh divulged that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cysts. When coming forward with her health issue, the former "A Little Late With Lilly Singh" host shared a video of herself in an emergency room.

Soundtracked by Silk Sonic's hit "Smokin Out the Window", the clip showed the comedienne laying in her hospital bed as she wore a mask and rolled her eyes. She began her caption by writing, "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out."

"Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?!" she further quipped in the Wednesday, February 23 post. "LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK."

Jokes aside, Lilly admitted that it actually "hurts and I'm tired lol." She went on to note, "I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."

The post has since been flooded with well-wishes and supportive comments from Lilly's famous pals. One in particular was "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel who wrote, "I'm here if you need anything." Model/actress Amanda Cerny penned, "Those are so painful!!!!! I hope you feel better soon."

Lilly is often open about her personal life with her online devotees. During VidCon 2015, she got candid about her depression, saying that it was "nothing to be ashamed about." She continued elaborating, "It was difficult to include it, but the reason I started making videos was because I was coming out of depression - and I thought there's probably so many other people out there that experience the exact same thing and no one talks about it."

"It's nothing to be ashamed about. It's a part of life - the ups-and-downs - and I really wanted people to start talking about it so I thought I'm going to lead by example," the YouTube star added. "I'm going to openly talk about it."

