 
 

Tank Apologizes to Yung Bleu, Denies Shading Him Over 'New King of RnB' Title

The 27-year-old singer/rapper previously slammed the 'Maybe I Deserve' crooner for seemingly ridiculing him over the 'new king of RnB' title in an Instagram comment.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tank made it clear that he has nothing against Yung Bleu. Denying that he threw shade at the latter over the "new king of R&B" title, the "Maybe I Deserve" crooner took to social media to apologize to the "You're Mines Still".

The 46-year-old issued his apology through an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, February 23. "Tank has beef with nobody, especially Yung Bleu. I'm proud of the young fella."

"Only thing I was communicating to him in that text that you guys saw is, 'Hey man, communicate what you feel,' " he added. "I do my best to make my word my bond. For those that I've ever fallen short of my word, I apologize."

"This generation throws the king and queen around like you don't have to earn that," the singer/songwriter continued. You know how many years and how much success it takes to earn the title of king or queen? You know how long Mary J. Blige worked, you know how long R. Kelly worked, you understand how long Usher worked to get those titles, Chris Brown?

Prior to that, Tank appeared to ridicule Bleu for co-signing a fan's tweet that read, "Yung bleu might be the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only." After The Shade Room shared the screenshot of the post on Instagram, Tank commented, "I'm glad i'm from a different generation cause yall wild!... [sideways crying laughing emojis]."

Catching wind of the shady remarks, Bleu fired back at Tank. "Another episode of a bitter old n***a!" he fumed. "Tank u still waiting on that verse that's why u mad . U supposed to be a Og ! U commenting on shade room acting like.a female."

"Dnt worry I'm not interested in being labeled as no king of r&b I'm about to be a real Super Star soon ! I don't say s**t to y'all dudes I be in my own world," the 27-year-old continued. "I already felt you weird energy that's why Ian record to that wack a** song."

