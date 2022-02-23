 
 

Kanye West Throws Mic Due to Sound Malfunction at 'Donda 2' Event

WENN/DJDM
Music

Clearly upset, the Yeezy designer chucks his microphone in frustration during a live performance of 'Jail' featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's "Donda 2" event was marred with sound malfunction. The rapper threw his mic in frustration during his performance at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday evening, February 22.

During the concert, the Atlanta native performed songs that were expected to end up on his upcoming album "Donda 2". The first half of the show went fairly smooth, but the second half was plague with various sound issues.

In the second half of the show, he revisited a few of his "Donda" tracks. That's when the problem began to arise. When "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby played, there appeared to be an issue with Ye's in-ear monitors, as he couldn't seem to find his place in the track as it played. Many people suspected that he forgot the lyrics.

But that wasn't all. Later, "Jail" featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby played in the stadium. Both artists came out to join Ye, but after a few attempts at coming in on the track, the Yeezy designer chucked his microphone in frustration.

Ye eventually forgo the mic for the rest of the show, although there were multiple songs they had planned for him to rap in real-time on, including "Off the Grid" and the recently released single "City of Gods" featuring Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign.

Following the sound issues, fans took to social media to joke about how many people will be fired after the technical issues. "The sound engineers definitely not getting paid," one person remarked. Another asked, "Now who done F'd up his mic."

"He gone text them to find Jesus once he fire them too," a third enthused. Someone else commented, "Hopefully no one actually went to jail but they should have had his mic ready to go," with a fifth joking, "Pete Davidson was the sound engineer."

The sound issues aside, Pete was indeed brought up by Kanye during the "Donda 2" event. The 44-year-old appeared to throw shade at Kim Kardashian's boyfriend in multiple songs. On "Security", he raps, "He's not a threat, send him a text, put him in a timeout/ I'll put your security at risk. Never stand between a man and his kids."

Ye also used the Kim's "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue for the intro of "Sci-Fi". "Honestly, all the ups, all the downs," she said. "I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America." The audio was cut out just before she mentioned that she divorced him because of his personality.

During the show, Ye brought Jack Harlow, Migos, Pusha T and The Game to join him on stage.

