Claudia Jordan Blasts Kodak Black Over Baby Mama Remarks

Instagram Celebrity

The backlash arrives after the 'ZEZE' rapper claims in a new interview on 'The Breakfast Club' that he'll only make baby mama Daijanae Ward his girlfriend if their baby is a girl.

Feb 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black was under fire over his recent comments on "The Breakfast Club". Among those who criticized the "ZEZE" rapper was Claudia Jordan, who called him out in an Instagram comment.

The talk show host responded to a user who claimed to be hating men like Kodak, who is currently expecting a baby girl with Daijanae Ward. "ME TOO! UGHHHH Does he not know the sex of the baby comes from the daddies sperm?" she wrote in the comment of a Hollywood Unlocked post.

Wack 100 also commented on the matter. He believed that Kodak is definitely "tripping."

The backlash arrived after Kodak claimed that he would only make Daijanae his girlfriend if their baby is a girl. "I told her last night, if it's a boy, I'ma be your boyfriend. If it's a girl, I'm just gonna be your baby daddy," Kodak, who recently hosted a baby shower, said.

Back in January, Kodak shared that he welcomed a baby girl to the world. In an Instagram video on January 21, he said, "Since I was 14 … I wasn't never able to catch a whole year out on the streets."

"To stay out celebrating a year of freedom, caught that b***h. Instead of being in and out of juvie, detention center program, gotdamn county jail, prison, s**t like that … I see everybody doing the 10-year challenge so this is a big accomplishment for me," he added.

"It's very weird, like the s**t weird being able to celebrate being home a year," the Florida native went on reflecting. "But everybody got different journeys, different testimonies and s**t. I'm a work in progress every day, striving to be a better man, better father, better son, better brother."