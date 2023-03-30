 

Claudia Jordan Shares Advice to Jonathan Majors After His Domestic Violence Arrest

In a new episode of FOX Soul's 'Cocktails With Queens', co-hosts share their opinion on the actor, who was accused of hitting and choking his girlfriend while inside a taxi.

AceShowbiz - The ladies on FOX Soul's "Cocktails With Queens" discussed the domestic assault arrest against Jonathan Majors in a new episode of the talk show. The co-hosts shared their opinion on the actor, who was accused of hitting and choking his girlfriend while inside a taxi.

Claudia Jordan sent a message for Jonathan and other black men who are dating white women. "Brothers, brothas, I'm talking to you my brothas," the 49-year-old actress said while looking at the camera. "Come on, man, you know you can't get away with it with them. They already looking, they looking."

Co-host LisaRaye McCoy then asked Claudia to elaborate on her statement. "When you say them what you mean - them as women or them as white folks? What you talking about" LisaRaye asked.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum then responded by saying that black men "watch" themselves around white women. "It's been a couple white women," Claudia explained, "that are saying - not saying you can't interracially date because I wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for that. I'm just saying you gotta watch yourself because they're gonna believe your accuser before they believe you."

Claudia went on to say, "You gotta watch yourself because they're gonna believe your accuser before they believe you. We've seen this happen since when…400 years?" She added, "Love who you love, like who you like, hang out with who you want to hang out with, but you gotta button it up when you're at this level."

Later in the episode, she doubled down on her comment, saying, "Brothers be careful because it's getting worse again. We're going through the same cycle again."

Upon watching the clip of the episode, fans were coming at Claudia for her problematic remarks. "LisaRaye reaction. Because Claudia Jordan you are one of them you are a half white woman. Who hates her black father," one person commented.

"Claudia Jordan looks forward to dragging black people. Don't be a foul black community she's good at pretending to like her black skin. When she really wishes she was a white woman like her mom," someone added.

