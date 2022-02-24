Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In her statement, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker also accuses her father Jamie Spears of 'worshiping' her business managers, Lou Tayor and Robin Greenhill.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is calling out her former business managers, Lou Tayor and Robin Greenhill, as well as her former business management firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment. In a since-deleted social media post, the "Toxic" hitmaker vowed that she'll be suing them as they "were trying to kill [her]."

On Wednesday, February 23, the 40-year-old pop star took to her Instagram page to share a statement that read, "I will sue the s**t out of Tri Star !!!!" The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker added, "Psss they got away with all of it and I'm here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!"

In her caption, Britney detailed, "A week before they sent me away to that f**king place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up b***hes." The "...Baby One More Time" singer added, "SO NICE with their 'We are here to make you feel SPECIAL' !!!!"

"I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said 'Britney, look at your picture on the wall!' With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!!" Britney wrote. She continued to note that at the time "Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!!"

"They sucked up to me and 'made me feel special' … RIGHT …. Ha those same b***hes killed me a week later !!!!" Britney fumed. She further accused her dad Jamie Spears of "worshiping" those two women.

Britney also alleged that her father "would have done anything they asked of him !!!!" She went on to say, "I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that's EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn't die !!!!" She added, "Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of it and I remember all of it !!!!"

Britney's since-deleted statement was posted a couple of days after it's reported that she had signed a $15 million book deal for her upcoming tell-all memoir. On February 21, Page Six confirmed that the "Sometimes" singer sealed a bombshell book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her book that will tell about her career, her life and her family.