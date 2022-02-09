 
 

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness
In addition to assuring her concerned followers that she will be able to leave the hospital soon after more than a month of hospitalization, the former adult film star says that she is 'doing okay.'

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson is still in the hospital, more than a month since she was admitted. Sharing an update on her social media platform, the former Playboy model promised her fans and followers that she will "be out soon."

On Monday, February 7, the former adult film actress took to her Instagram Story to share a clip that saw her lying in her hospital bed. "Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing okay and I'll be out soon," she said before blowing kisses to the camera.

Jenna has been hospitalized since early January after she lost the ability to walk and had been vomiting for weeks. At the time, her partner Lior Bitton said that her muscles in her legs "were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom."

"And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk," the Israeli businessman continued. The doctors then declared that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome after undergoing an MRI test and a spinal tap.

At the time, Jenna herself posted a video of her detailing her condition. "I'm in the hospital still. And we've gotten some answers," she told her followers. "I'm dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, so I'm working through that."

"And I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM's and I appreciate it so much," Jenna added. The "Zombie Strippers" star then shared that she's getting her second infusion of IVIg. "We're just working towards getting better," she said in the clip.

However, one week later, it's confirmed that she doesn't have the syndrome. Lior said in a video shared on her Instagram page, "Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn't have the Guillain-Barre syndrome."

Lior continued explaining, "It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVIG [a therapy treatment for patients with antibody deficiencies]." He then noted, "So, she does not have the Guillain-Barre. We'll keep you posted soon."

