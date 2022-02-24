DJ Akademiks Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Playing Victim Amid Feud Over Tory Lanez DNA Claims

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to claiming that the 'Savage' hitmaker has been playing victim 'for two years,' the social media star says that the hip-hop star 'doesn't deserve those f**kin awards' she got.

Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - The messy feud between DJ Akademiks and Megan Thee Stallion over Tory Lanez's DNA claims continues. During a live session, the social media star accused the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker of playing victim "for two years."

At one point during his Twitch live streaming on Wednesday, February 23, the YouTuber yelled, "What the f**k is you talking about?! This should be little, Meg!" He further fumed, noting that the 27-year-old femcee has "played victim for two years." Elsewhere during the live session, he said that the "Savage" raptress "doesn't deserve those f**kin awards [she] got."

Things began after DJ Akademiks claimed via Twitter that no DNA evidence was found on the weapon allegedly used by Tory to shoot Megan back in July 2020. Upon learning of the media personality's claims, Megan took to Instagram to blast him for "lying."

"I know some of yall blogs on payroll but please dont get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS," Megan wrote. "Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet? Yall tryna win a social media campaign, this is my real life! Yall tryna get retweets spreading false narratives! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?"

Megan went on to add that "nobody even cares to read" and the accusation has made her relive the incident. "Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to April 5th.. but yall will keep a lie trending.. imagine how i feel.. reliving this s**t everyday publicly. It hurts im so tired," she wrote.

Shortly after Megan posted her response on Instagram, DJ Akademiks went back to Twitter, insisting that he saw the documents with his "own eyes" and that it says it was "inconclusive in finding" Tory's DNA. "Tory Lanez trial adjourned til April with Tory's lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client," he tweeted. "I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine."

DJ Akademiks further stressed in a separate post, "Meg gotta call the DA and ask em if its true. i dont know why she up on here taggin me in post like i just be making s**t up." He also noted that Megan "can get the same document that they referenced in court today," before pointing out, "Then come back & apologize to Big AK."

Megan then responded in a following Story that read, "Big AKKKK??? LITTLE Boy please. Why would you post there was no DNA FOUND but now saying it's inconclusive ??" She asked, "How are you specifically able to see documents before they come out in court?"

Megan also posted a since-deleted alleged text conversation between herself and Tory. The post featured Tory apologizing as saying, "I just feel horrible." In it, he also said, "I was just too drunk. None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did." In the caption, the raptress wrote, "Lie yo way out of this … if you ain't do s**t what you was apologizing for?"

In response, Tory turned to Twitter to set the record straight. "..... u can't buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today," he said, before adding, "Good D**k had me f**king 2 best friends .... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized 4 . ... it's sick how u Spun it tho …" In a following tweet, the "LUV" rapper penned, "Ak is telling no Lies…"

However, Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon quoted Tory Lanez's attorney's statement, " 'We are in the process of actually retaining an expert with respect to DNA. It is our hope that we will be able to review & confirm the LAPD's analysis, which from our standpoint was favorable.' " In a separate tweet, she said, "The precise nature of the LAPD analysis & its results were not disclosed or described. There is a discovery protective order on this case, so it's not public."

DJ Akademiks later retweeted Nancy's tweet and suggested he wants an apology from Megan as saying, "[email protected] MEGANNNNN. WHERES MY APOLOGY MEGANNNNNNN," adding a slew of laughing emojis. He continued in a following post, "WHERE ALL MY HOT GIRLS AT????? .... meg.. idc what u n tory had. but dont address big ak unless u talking what the DNA report said. Holla at the DA and figure out what they said and if i Lied. If i Lied.. File the lawsuit babe."