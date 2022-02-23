 
 

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Taking to his social media accounts, the Hollywood Unlocked founder stresses, 'We don't post lies and I always stand by my sources' after receiving backlash for reporting the queen's supposed passing.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Lee has defended himself after he received backlash for his premature report that Queen Elizabeth II has died. Despite denials from multiple sources, the Hollywood Unlocked founder has doubled down on the shocking claim.

"We don't post lies and I always stand by my sources," he posted on Twitter on Tuesday, February 22. "Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

Jason Lee's Tweet

Jason Lee doubled down on his claim that Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Jason further elaborated on why he sticks on his initial claim. "Regarding the Queen Elizabeth story… 1. I've never lied. 2. I've never been wrong. 3. I trust my sources. 4. I have yet to see an official statement from the palace saying otherwise," he insisted.

He went on telling his followers to "stay tuned" for updates on the news.

Earlier on the same day, Hollywood Unlocked posted the story of the Queen's supposed passing on its Instagram page. "Close sources to the royal family have confirmed that Queen Elizabeth has sadly passed away," read the post, which is still up on the account. "While full details surrounding her death have yet to be shared, there have been carefully constructed plans that have already been put in place for this moment."

However, multiple sources have begged to differ. Dayo Okewale, a chief of staff in the House of Lords, said the report about the queen's death was "false." Royal correspondent Omid Scobie also shot down her death rumor, posting on Twitter, "No, that (now trending) rumor that started on Instagram is not true."

Radar Online also denied that the queen has passed away, but claims that she is in "bad shape." Thus, the royal family is reportedly "making final plans" as the family "is getting ready for the worst." So-called insiders tell the site, "They desperately don't want her to end like this."

