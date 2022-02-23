Fans Mind Blown Over Daniel Radcliffe's Transformation in 1st Look at 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Movie

The British actor completely transforms into the 'king of spoof' with a big curly wig, mustache and glasses in the official image from the upcoming Roku biopic.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe is completely unrecognizable in the first look at "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" that will see him portraying Weird Al Yankovic. The British actor completely transforms into the "the king of spoof" parody musician in the official photo from the upcoming biopic.

Unveiled by Roku on its Instagram page, the image features the "Harry Potter" star sporting a big curly wig, fake mustache and glasses to channel the Grammy-winning musician. He wears a Hawaiian shirt and plays the accordion, the artist's instrument of choice.

On tackling the role, Radcliffe said in a statement released on Tuesday, February 22, "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly, and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Meanwhile, Weird Al took to his Twitter page to share the first look. True to his comedic nature, he joked in the caption, "SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we're trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don't worry, we had security throw him out."

Upon seeing the image, fans were left stunned by Radcliffe's transformation. "Mind blown," one person admitted. Another raved, "Epic AF." A third gushed, "This is so weird but so awesome."

"So excited for this movie! Daniel Radcliffe is perfect for the role! He has such great energy!" a fourth person commented. Someone said, "cosplayer weirdo. So it's going great so far...," while another added, "AMAZING! Can't wait to see this."

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" will focus on the prolific career of the singer, actor and pop cultural icon. "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," the press release said. " 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story' takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

The movie, billed as Roku's first original biopic, is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, and will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel. Yankovic will produce the movie along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die's Henry Munoz III and Tango's Neil Shah are on board as executive producers.