Kylie Jenner Honors Travis Scott Through Sentimental Middle Name for Son Wolf Webster

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and the rapper have chosen a middle name that has a special meaning for their second child, who was born earlier this month.

  • Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - The middle name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II)'s newborn son Wolf Webster has been revealed. The proud parents have chosen a middle name that has a special meaning.

According to a birth certificate obtained by E! News, they gave the middle name Jacques to their newborn. Fans might already know Jacques is Travis' birth name.

The birth certificate also revealed that during the February 2 labour, Kylie was helped by the same doctor that welcomed 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster into the world. The doctor was also the one who assisted Khloe Kardashian when she gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson.

Kylie was previously trolled when she finally unveiled the name of her second child. On February 11, the 24-year-old mother of two casually made the announcement with a sweet tribute on her Story, simply writing the baby's name, "Wolf Webster," and adding a heart emoji on a plain black background.

In response to the name, some fans took to social media to express their disappointment. "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting," one fan said. Another said that Kylie could have come up with a better name because "she had 9 months to think."

"Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie… ," a third user reacted. Another criticized the name choice, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

"No way Kylie Jenner just named her baby WolfWebster," someone else said in disbelief. Another fan commented, "I don't judge a single baby name but I would not be pregnant for 9 months to name my baby wolf webster."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum announced the arrival of her baby No. 2 with Travis on February 6. Along with a black-and-white picture of the infant's hand, she wrote the baby's birth date, "2/2/22." She welcomed her second child just one day after the couple's first child Stormi's birthday.

