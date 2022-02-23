Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

Instagram TV

In an Instagram post, Jennie says she has ultimately reached her breaking point after Mary allegedly made insensitive remarks towards her, who is of Vietnamese descent.

AceShowbiz - Jennie Nguyen addressed her heated altercation with Mary Cosby in season finale of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" which aired on Sunday, February 21. Taking to her Instagram account, Jennie insisted that she didn't throw a glass at her co-star.

"That was my breaking point!" Jennie wrote on Monday. "I did not throw the glass at anyone, I threw it on the FLOOR!"

She went on to claim that she ultimately reached said breaking point after Mary allegedly made insensitive remarks towards her, who is of Vietnamese descent. "Yellow skin, slanted eyes, mocking my accent, Jennie from the hood, and finally little Asian," Jennie wrote, referring to phrases Mary allegedly used to call her.

Jennie and Mary got into a fight while attending an event for Lisa Barlow's Vida Tequila. "I didn't sign up for you," Mary told Jennie, who immediately clapped back, "I didn't sign up for you, either!" She also called Mary a "f**king pyscho."

"Well, then what did you say under your breath about me?" she continued. As Mary exited the party, Jennie yelled, "Oh, run away. Run away, Mary! Run away. Run the f**k away because you don't have nothing to say, Mary. If you have something to say about me, say it to my face!"

Taunting Jennie, Mary said while making her way down a staircase, "Hurry up, run! You got a maniac on the loose! She's throwing glass!" Mary, however, later denied that Jennie threw a glass at her. "I've never gotten a glass thrown at me from no one and the fact that no one even cared is, like, too much," she said in a confessional. "Makes you wonder who are your friends and who's not."