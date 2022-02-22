Miley Cyrus Crowd Surfs in Lingerie for Gucci's New Star-Studded 'Love Parade' Campaign

Celebrity

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus appears to have a good time in Gucci's new "Love Parade" campaign. In the wild star-studded ad that's full of Hollywood glamor, the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker crowd surfs in sexy lingerie.

In the ads, which was published on Monday, February 21, the "Adore You" songstress looks stunning in a barely-there black-and-white ensemble. She wears a lacy black bra, a fur shrug and matching fuzzy knickers. She also adds a jeweled bunny rabbit mask that covers half of her face but let her blonde curls come out from underneath.

For a retro touch on her makeup, Miley has a heart-shaped birthmark on her cheek. In the video campaign, the 29-year-old singer first appears tableside, licking frosting from her fingers seductively. The pop star then surfs her way through the crowd in her lingerie while other revelers dance on the dance floor after a festive dinner.

Also starring in the star-studded campaign are Jared Leto and Snoop Dogg, who enjoyed the wild party with their stunning female companion. In the clip, both Jared and Snoop can be seen wearing metallic suits.

At one point, Jared pours a bottle of sugar into his mouth. Later on, the "House of Gucci" actor is spotted enjoying his moves in slow motion in the middle of a crowd on the dance floor.

Snoop, for his part, dons a large burgundy velvet necktie. Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime show performance, the "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker is seen wearing a pair of oversized orange-shade glasses with the Gucci logo on the side.

Another familiar face in the campaign is actress Beanie Feldstein. The sister of Jonah Hill looks stunning in a body-hugging lilac dress. She also wears a small crown on the top of her head to complete her princess look.

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae also makes an appearance in the ad. The "Squid Game" star rocks a vintage style plaid suit with a dark gold velvet bow tie as he holds a chic brown Gucci bag while sitting at another table. The actor, who sports gold-rimmed eyeglasses, is also seen looking pensive as he takes a sip of a cocktail.

In the meantime, Chinese actor Deng Lun looks dapper in plaid bell-bottom pants and a V-neck monochrome sweater while sitting at a green restaurant booth with his orange-boot-clad feet on the table. Atop his head is a large black cowboy hat, while on the table next to his boots lies a light brown leather Gucci bag.

Of the campaign, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele opened up about the idea behind the star-studded ad that portrays "the modern myth of cinema through a sequence of obsessions and desires." He said, "I thought about how my mother raised me as a devout worshiper of beauty. About the gift of dreaming, which I cannot go without. About the aura of cinema, which generates mythologies. This is why I chose Hollywood Boulevard."