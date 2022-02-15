 
 

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Snoop Dogg Spotted Smoking Weed Before His Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
WENN/Try CW
Celebrity

In a video circulating online, the rapper, who is also known as a cannabis activist, is caught secretly smoking what appears to be a large joint near the stage at Inglewood's SoFi stadium.

  • Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg had some kind of a pregame warmup. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker, who is also known as the most notable cannabis advocate, was caught smoking marijuana before his epic performance at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Just minutes ahead of his performance alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem, the 50-year-old rapper was caught secretly smoking what appeared to be a large joint near the stage. A clip of him sneaking a toke before taking the stage with his fellow hip-hop legends has been circulating on social media.

Sports broadcaster Rafa El Alcalde was the first to publish the clip via Twitter on Monday, February 14. "Warming up before going on stage for the Halftime Show," read the caption of the video, which has garnered nearly 6 million views and has been shared more than 48 thousand times.

The video left online critics debating whether it's right to smoke weed at the event. "That's the reason why the @NFL never had rappers performing at half time before…," one Twitter user commented, while another opined, "Ya'll actually warmed up ? Which part ? The Music or the dis-respect part ? Guess that's part of serving your Country , Protecting the rights for those to dis-respect your service."

While some social media users are criticizing him, Snoop found support in his loyal fans. "People gonna make stupid comments, but it's legal there and how many times have we seen performers downing beers on stage, he should have walked out ripping on a blunt, no difference at all than drinking a beer on stage," said one fan.

  See also...

Meanwhile, others blamed the camera guy for recording Snoop's "private moment." One fan penned, "Every Super Bowl has a feed that is for the organizers to help with production, but which is not available to the public. Why would someone who has access to this feed show a private moment to the general public? I hope the guy who leaked this gets fired." A separate Twitter user chimed in, "Whoever filmed this..you're a piece of s**t."

The Super Bowl halftime show was held in Inglewood's SoFi stadium on Sunday. The show first opened with Dr. Dre and Snoop delivering "The Next Episode". The two later lit up the crowd with Tupac Shakur's "California Love" before 50 Cent made a surprise appearance by performing "In Da Club".

Mary then took the stage, sporting a metallic white bodysuit and high boots. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul rocked a rendition of "Family Affair" while being accompanied by several dancers in similar looks.

Following her up was Kendrick, who stole the show with his socially charged single "Alright". Eminem later rapped his Oscar-winning single "Lose Yourself" with Anderson .Paak playing the drums.

Having finished off his track, Eminem took a knee as Dr. Dre began performing "Still Dre". Although the NFL reportedly told the "Not Afraid" hitmaker not to kneel, he did it anyway to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fight against injustice.

Toward the end of the show, Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary, Kendrick and Fiddy gathered to one stage in the field while Dr. Dre continued rhyming his 1999 hit. They were joined by hundreds of dancers who made a circle in the field.

You can share this post!

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner
Related Posts
Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Says 'It Feels Good' to Officially Own Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg Says 'It Feels Good' to Officially Own Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg Slams Uber Eats After Driver Refuses to Deliver Food to Him Due to Safety Issues

Snoop Dogg Slams Uber Eats After Driver Refuses to Deliver Food to Him Due to Safety Issues

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Roasted for Trolling Ellen DeGeneres With Eminem Comparison

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Romeo Miller Expecting First Child With Drew Sangster

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig