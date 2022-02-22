Harrison Ford on Hand When 'Indiana Jones 5' Crew Member Suffers Heart Attack

Paramount Pictures Movie

The latest medical emergency on the set of the upcoming movie comes months after another crew member was found dead in his hotel room during production of the film in Morocco.

AceShowbiz - Harrison Ford helped save a crew member who had a medical emergency on the set of "Indiana Jones 5". The actor was reportedly on hand when the unnamed crew member suffered a heart attack during filming of the final scenes of the film at Pinewood Studios in England.

According to a source, the man suddenly collapsed, prompting a panic situation. The 79-year-old actor and titular character depicter, who was standing nearby, helped alert the medic.

"All of a sudden a male member of crew collapsed," the source told The Sun. "Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic." The Han Solo in the "Star Wars" film series reportedly yelled, "Get me a medic quick."

"There was a huge amount of panic," the source went on describing the situation, before spilling, "The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive."

According to the source, "they've been at Pinewood" and filming is "due to finish Friday."

Confirming that the production is about to wrap soon was producer Frank Marshall. On Saturday, February 19, he tweeted that production is "in the home stretch," along with an exterior photo of Pinewood Studios.

The latest medical emergency comes months after another crew member died during the filming of the movie in Morocco. Camera operator Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes in November 2021.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed," a production rep told the New York Post. His cause of death was not disclosed, but the rep added that Cupac's "sudden passing was not production related."

Meanwhile, in June, Ford sustained a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a fight scene. His injury forced the closure of the production for three months.

Due to several delays, the movie is now scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.