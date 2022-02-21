'RHOSLC' Season Finale Recap: Jennie Nguyen Throws Glass at Mary Cosby During Heated Fight

Bravo TV

AceShowbiz - The season finale of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" featured an explosive altercation between Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby. In the Sunday, February 20 episode, Jennie seemingly had had enough of her co-star as she went violent during the fight at an event for Lisa Barlow's Vida Tequila.

The fight broke after Whitney Rose tried to apologize to Mary for calling her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church a "cult." Jennie then chimed in, but Mary was not interested in having a conversation with Jennie.

She took Whitney away with her, but Jennie followed them. "I didn't sign up for you," the 49-year-old told Jennie, who immediately clapped back, "I didn't sign up for you, either!" She also called Mary a "f**king pyscho."

"Well, then what did you say under your breath about me?" she continued. As Mary exited the party, Jennie yelled, "Oh, run away. Run away, Mary! Run away. Run the f**k away because you don't have nothing to say, Mary." She threw her drink at Mary while saying, "If you have something to say about me, say it to my face!"

"Hurry up, run! You got a maniac on the loose!" Mary said while making her way down a staircase, escaping the party. "She's throwing glass!"

Mary, however, denied that Jennie threw a glass at her. "I've never gotten a glass thrown at me from no one and the fact that no one even cared is, like, too much," Mary said in a confessional. "Makes you wonder who are your friends and who's not."

Jen Shah tried to mediate the situation between the two, but Mary was adamant that she "will never talk to [Jennie]. Never."