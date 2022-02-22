Minka Kelly Admits to Not Feeling 'Comfortable' to Film 'Euphoria' Nude Scene on First Day

HBO TV

Prior to this, fellow 'Euphoria' actress Sydney Sweeney also shared in a separate interview her experience filming nude scenes for the hit HBO series starring Zendaya.

AceShowbiz - Minka Kelly recalled an uncomfortable moment on the very first day on the set of "Euphoria". The "Friday Night Lights" actress shared during an interview with Vanity Fair that she was asked to do a nude scene on her first day.

The scene in question was featured in second episode of season two. It featured Kelly's character Samantha asking Alexa Demie's Maddy to help her unzip her dress.

She claimed that the scene was depicted differently in an earlier version of the script. However, series creator Sam Levinson apparently "thought it would be more interesting if [Minka's] dress fell to the ground" instead.

"That was my first day as a guess on this new show, and I just didn't feel like comfortable standing there naked," the "Parenthood" actress said. She then asked Sam to compromise for the scene.

"I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on,' " Minka recalled. "He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."

Prior to this, fellow "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney also shared her experience filming nude scenes for the hit HBO series. "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here," Sydney told The Independent.

She went on to say that Sam was pretty open with the cast's input. "He was like, ‘OK, we don't need it,' " she explained. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."