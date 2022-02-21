 
 

James Gunn Finally Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland

James Gunn Finally Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director reveals that he has gotten engaged to the 'Peacemaker' actress by sharing a picture of his new fiancee wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

  • Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - James Gunn is ready to be heading to the altar for the second time. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer has finally popped the question to actress and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland.

It's the filmmaker himself who broke the news of their engagement on Sunday, February 20 by sharing a picture of the "Peacemaker" actress taking a sip from a cup while flashing a ring featuring a sizeable diamond on that finger. He simply captioned it with a smirk face and a red heart emoji, but that was enough to confirm their relationship status.

The couple was soon showered with congratulatory messages, including one from "The Suicide Squad" star Viola Davis who wrote, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Lesley-Ann Brandt commented, "Awe. Congratulations you two."

  See also...

"GOTG" star Karen Gillan exclaimed, "OMG!!!!!!!" with several emojis, while her co-star and Star-Lord depicter Chris Pratt was among those who liked the picture.

Jennifer herself has not posted anything about their engagement, but she shared on the same day a new picture of her with her now-fiance. "Happiness," she captioned the photo featuring the two with a rainbow in the background.

James and Jennifer have been dating since 2015 after meeting through actor Michael Rosenbaum. They have worked together several times, with the actress starring as Emilia Harcourt in 2021's "The Suicide Squad". She also reprises the role on the HBO Max spin-off series, "Peacemaker", which he created and stars John Cena.

James was previously married to actress Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their separation in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2008. They have no children together, but appear to maintain a good relationship as she persuaded her ex-husband to to cast Rainn Wilson, her co-star on "The Office", in his 2010 film "Super".

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Scooter Braun Jokingly Blames This Man for Justin Bieber's COVID Diagnosis
Related Posts
James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Developing Secret DC Comics Project After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

James Gunn Reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel Movie Criticism: It's Half True

James Gunn Worried His Career Was Over After 2018 Disney Firing

James Gunn Worried His Career Was Over After 2018 Disney Firing

James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Despite Directing Marvel and DC Films

James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring' Despite Directing Marvel and DC Films

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Kodak Black Gives Fans a Look at His Leg Injury After Getting Shot at Justin Bieber's Party

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

DDG Lashes Out at Hater Calling His Bae Halle Bailey Ugly

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims

Nicki Minaj Accuses Philly Health Dept. of 'Shaming' for Trolling Her Over Vaccine Impotency Claims