James Gunn Finally Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director reveals that he has gotten engaged to the 'Peacemaker' actress by sharing a picture of his new fiancee wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Feb 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - James Gunn is ready to be heading to the altar for the second time. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" helmer has finally popped the question to actress and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland.

It's the filmmaker himself who broke the news of their engagement on Sunday, February 20 by sharing a picture of the "Peacemaker" actress taking a sip from a cup while flashing a ring featuring a sizeable diamond on that finger. He simply captioned it with a smirk face and a red heart emoji, but that was enough to confirm their relationship status.

The couple was soon showered with congratulatory messages, including one from "The Suicide Squad" star Viola Davis who wrote, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Lesley-Ann Brandt commented, "Awe. Congratulations you two."

"GOTG" star Karen Gillan exclaimed, "OMG!!!!!!!" with several emojis, while her co-star and Star-Lord depicter Chris Pratt was among those who liked the picture.

Jennifer herself has not posted anything about their engagement, but she shared on the same day a new picture of her with her now-fiance. "Happiness," she captioned the photo featuring the two with a rainbow in the background.

James and Jennifer have been dating since 2015 after meeting through actor Michael Rosenbaum. They have worked together several times, with the actress starring as Emilia Harcourt in 2021's "The Suicide Squad". She also reprises the role on the HBO Max spin-off series, "Peacemaker", which he created and stars John Cena.

James was previously married to actress Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their separation in 2007. Their divorce was finalized in 2008. They have no children together, but appear to maintain a good relationship as she persuaded her ex-husband to to cast Rainn Wilson, her co-star on "The Office", in his 2010 film "Super".