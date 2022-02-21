The Game Denies Telling Jay-Z to 'Suck His D**k' Before 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Music

When shutting down Wack 100's claim, the 'Eazy' rapper makes it clear in his statement that he has nothing but respect for the husband of Beyonce Knowles.

AceShowbiz - The Game has set the record straight. After Wack 100 divulged that the rapper told Jay-Z to "suck his d**k" prior to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the "Eazy" spitter was quick to deny the claim.

Wack 100, whose clients included Blueface, brought up his claim during a chat in a Clubhouse. "That's why The Game wasn't on the shit [Halftime show]," he said. "Because Game told that n***a [Jay-Z] to suck his d**k like 18 hours ago," referring to "18 albums ago."

Cathcing wind of Wack 100's remark, The Game issued a statement on Instagram, saying, "I ain't had no conversation with nobody regarding Jay-Z and the Super Bowl he put together. I don't feel no way about no being included." He added in the Saturday, February 19 post, "It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture."

The emcee, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, went on to elaborate in the caption, "I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me. My life & new album are both amazing & I'm in a great space creatively & artistically." He continued, "I'm in Miami to help [Kanye West] finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career."

"Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me !!!" he stressed. "Hov' continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness. #BLACKFUTUREMONTH #NUMINATTI."

The Game previosly admitted that he had dissed Jay-Z through his songs. "I met Jay-Z a long time ago in the 40/40 Club and he seemed like a cool dude and I asked him something-'How do you stay relevant?'- and I ain't really like his answer," he said in 2011. "So ever since then I just kinda take shots here and shot there."

In the following year, however, The Game declared that Jay-Z won the one-sided battle. "Jay never responded," he told Vibe. "Number one, I think that's because he's smart, and knows that I'm reckless, so there's nothing that I can't say. He has to be filtered because he's a businessman, he's a little bit older, and he's doing all these business deals, so can't go as reckless as I can."