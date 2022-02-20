Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Instagram Celebrity

The incident between the season 25 star of 'The Bachelor' and the actress took place at the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 18.

AceShowbiz - Matt James owned up to his mistake. After the season 25 star of "The Bachelor" was caught accidentally touching Brittney Elena's chest at the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Brittney divulged that he has apologized to her.

In a video that circulated on Twitter, Matt was seen waiting to catch the ball during the Friday, February 18 game. While Brittney came forward, the 30-year-old reality star pushed her back behind him. However, he unknowingly put his hands on her chest.

Brittney then walked back as she was visibly annoyed by the incident. Matt himself apparently realized what he has done since his facial expression changed drastically.

The clip has since gone viral and many online users found it hilarious. Matt's good friend Tyler Cameron also offered his two cents by jokingly commenting, "Damn Matt, air balled two free throws and a boob punch… not your night. And after your golf swing at the waste management open, we’re running out of sports you can try."

However, some people on the micro-blogging sitte believed that the post "isn't funny" and it's "awkward." Another individual, on the other hand, claimed that the TV personality did it intentionally.

To prevent further criticism against Matt, Brittney was quick to jump to his defense. She declared, "He said sorry y'all! It was a simple mistake lol." As for the former NCAA football player, he has yet to issue any statements about the matter.

Earlier this month, Matt accidentally hit a cameraman with a golf ball during the WM Phoenix Open in Phoenix, Arizona. Following the incident, the businessman poked fun at himself by saying, "It can't get any worse than it was yesterday." The ABC Food Tours co-founder continued, "I can't legally hold or swing a golf club until I undergo 100 hours of intense golf training. [Which is] warranted."