 
 

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game

Matt James Issues Apology to Brittney Elena After Touching Her Chest at All-Star Celebrity Game
Instagram
Celebrity

The incident between the season 25 star of 'The Bachelor' and the actress took place at the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 18.

  • Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matt James owned up to his mistake. After the season 25 star of "The Bachelor" was caught accidentally touching Brittney Elena's chest at the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Brittney divulged that he has apologized to her.

In a video that circulated on Twitter, Matt was seen waiting to catch the ball during the Friday, February 18 game. While Brittney came forward, the 30-year-old reality star pushed her back behind him. However, he unknowingly put his hands on her chest.

Brittney then walked back as she was visibly annoyed by the incident. Matt himself apparently realized what he has done since his facial expression changed drastically.

  See also...

The clip has since gone viral and many online users found it hilarious. Matt's good friend Tyler Cameron also offered his two cents by jokingly commenting, "Damn Matt, air balled two free throws and a boob punch… not your night. And after your golf swing at the waste management open, we’re running out of sports you can try."

However, some people on the micro-blogging sitte believed that the post "isn't funny" and it's "awkward." Another individual, on the other hand, claimed that the TV personality did it intentionally.

To prevent further criticism against Matt, Brittney was quick to jump to his defense. She declared, "He said sorry y'all! It was a simple mistake lol." As for the former NCAA football player, he has yet to issue any statements about the matter.

Earlier this month, Matt accidentally hit a cameraman with a golf ball during the WM Phoenix Open in Phoenix, Arizona. Following the incident, the businessman poked fun at himself by saying, "It can't get any worse than it was yesterday." The ABC Food Tours co-founder continued, "I can't legally hold or swing a golf club until I undergo 100 hours of intense golf training. [Which is] warranted."

You can share this post!

Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London
Related Posts
Matt James Jokingly Admits He's Not Qualified to Hold Golf Club After Accidentally Hitting Cameraman

Matt James Jokingly Admits He's Not Qualified to Hold Golf Club After Accidentally Hitting Cameraman

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Planning to Move In Together Amid Heated-Up Romance

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Planning to Move In Together Amid Heated-Up Romance

Matt James Finds It Unfair to Leave Rachael Kirkconnell Without Giving Her Chance to Be Better

Matt James Finds It Unfair to Leave Rachael Kirkconnell Without Giving Her Chance to Be Better

Matt James Enjoys Casual Stroll With Rachael Kirkconnell After Going Public With Relationship Stance

Matt James Enjoys Casual Stroll With Rachael Kirkconnell After Going Public With Relationship Stance

Most Read
Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks
Celebrity

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Calling Her 'Uneducated': 'How Smart You Are?'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Nicole Kidman's Racy Vanity Fair Cover Gets Slammed Over 'Terrible Photoshop Job'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Mary J. Blige Unfazed by Criticism Over 'Too Raunchy' Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Really Don't Care'

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Snap With Travis Barker When Declaring She's Moving to Napa Valley

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Pete Davidson Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan After Rejoining Instagram

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Katy Perry Slams Pregnancy Rumors as She Flashes Midriff While Filming 'American Idol'

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead in Los Angeles

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West as He Details Why Pete Davidson Is a Better Fit for Kim

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West as He Details Why Pete Davidson Is a Better Fit for Kim

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley Goes Ringless in First Sighting Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West Shades Corey Gamble for Allegedly Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner