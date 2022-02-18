 
 

Fans Gush Over Kodak Black's New Look After He Ditches Infamous Dreadlocks

The 24-year-old Florida hip-hop star, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, finds himself being likened to Boosie Badazz after showing off his new fresh haircut.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has gotten a new haircut. After the "Wake Up in the Sky" rapper showed off his current hairstyle sans the infamous dreadlocks, fans took the moment to praise his new look.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, debuted his new hairdo by sharing a video on Instagram on Wednesday, February 16. In the clip, he was seen chatting with Ktb Rico as they flaunted bundles of dollar bills.

The Florida native believes that his new look has a strong effect on some of his female fans. He boasted in the footage, "This girl say that haircut gon' get you pregnant by me. Like, she gon' get me pregnant."

  See also...

Many have since gushed over Kodak's appearance. "He looks cleaner for sure !! Lol," one user in particular raved, while another added, "so happy he cut them off omg." A third joined in, "He looks good with his hair cut."

Others, however, likened Kodak to Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie). "He look like lil boosie lowkey," one person opined. Another echoed similar sentiment, "He look like boosie now."

That aside, Kodak recently got shot during a scary fight outside Justin Bieber's afterparty in Los Angeles, California. The "Tunnel Vision" spitter was one among four people who were injured during the incident, which took place at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood early Saturday.

Just hours after getting shot, Kodak took to his Twitter account to tell his online devotees that he would attend the 2022 Super Bowl with Drake. "Drake Say Box Seats Wit 'Em @ Da SuperBowl. I Like Da Bengals BTW," he tweeted along with two orange and two black heart emojis.

However, Kodak apparently didn't come to Sunday's big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood as he was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday afternoon. There's also no sign of his presence near the "Certified Lover Boy" artist, who came with his OVO team.

