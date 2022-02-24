'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

FX Networks TV

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover has responded to claims that the cast and crew of "Atlanta" were racially profiled while shooting scenes in London. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor revealed that they didn't take the incident seriously as they're able to laugh it off.

"that 'racially abused' headline about us is lame," Donald wrote on Wednesday, February 23. "the story is tru. but we were all laughin tellin it."

Prior to this, Donald's brother Stephen Glover revealed on Thursday, February 18 at the Television Critics Association's virtual winter press conference that they were racially harassed on their first evening in London, where they filmed the show's season 3. "It was the first night there," Stephen told the press conference, adding that a group of intoxicated people approached the "Atlanta" team when they were standing outside of a closed bar near their home in London.

"This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him," Stephen said. "And she stops and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It's this girl and two or three guys."

Stephen went on to say that one of the harassers told the crew that they could go to jail because they carried guns. "Mind you, all of the writers on 'Atlanta' are black. So, he's making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored," Stephen said.

"It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand," Robinson said, while laughing. "He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, 'You guys are black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that.' Like he kept doubling down on it."

As to how the incident concluded, Stephen said that it had something to do with a woman they encountered on the street. "She's talking to us. And then, after a minute, the guy just runs back down the street and grabs her and throws her over his shoulder, and he's like, 'Run. They are going to rape you, like, rape you,' " Stephen said. "The girl was literally, like, 'I'm sorry,' as she's being taken away. So, it was pretty bad."

Donald added, "We are just standing there, like, 'What just happened?' "