 
 

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'

'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Calls Headlines About 'Racial Abuse' Incident in London 'Lame'
FX Networks
TV

Prior to this, Donald's brother Stephen Glover revealed at the TCA that 'Atlanta' crew were racially harassed on their first evening in London, where they filmed the show's season 3.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover has responded to claims that the cast and crew of "Atlanta" were racially profiled while shooting scenes in London. Taking to his Twitter account, the actor revealed that they didn't take the incident seriously as they're able to laugh it off.

"that 'racially abused' headline about us is lame," Donald wrote on Wednesday, February 23. "the story is tru. but we were all laughin tellin it."

Donald Glover addressed racial abuse in London

Donald Glover addressed racial abuse in London.

Prior to this, Donald's brother Stephen Glover revealed on Thursday, February 18 at the Television Critics Association's virtual winter press conference that they were racially harassed on their first evening in London, where they filmed the show's season 3. "It was the first night there," Stephen told the press conference, adding that a group of intoxicated people approached the "Atlanta" team when they were standing outside of a closed bar near their home in London.

"This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him," Stephen said. "And she stops and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It's this girl and two or three guys."

  See also...

Stephen went on to say that one of the harassers told the crew that they could go to jail because they carried guns. "Mind you, all of the writers on 'Atlanta' are black. So, he's making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored," Stephen said.

"It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand," Robinson said, while laughing. "He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, 'You guys are black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that.' Like he kept doubling down on it."

Co-writer Stefani Robinson added it took the "Atlanta" team a while to realize what the man was talking about guns. She continued recalling, "It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand."

"He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, 'You guys are black, you've gone to jail and you do things like that.' Like he kept doubling down on it."

As to how the incident concluded, Stephen said that it had something to do with a woman they encountered on the street. "She's talking to us. And then, after a minute, the guy just runs back down the street and grabs her and throws her over his shoulder, and he's like, 'Run. They are going to rape you, like, rape you,' " Stephen said. "The girl was literally, like, 'I'm sorry,' as she's being taken away. So, it was pretty bad."

Donald added, "We are just standing there, like, 'What just happened?' "

You can share this post!

DJ Akademiks Slams Tasha K for Bringing Up a Woman's 'Drugging and Raping' Accusations Against Him

Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her
Related Posts
Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London

Donald Glover and 'Atlanta' Crew Get Racially Harassed While Filming in London

Donald Glover Explains Why 'Atlanta' Ends With Season 4

Donald Glover Explains Why 'Atlanta' Ends With Season 4

Paper Boi Embarks on a Wild European Tour in New Teaser Trailer for 'Atlanta' Season 3

Paper Boi Embarks on a Wild European Tour in New Teaser Trailer for 'Atlanta' Season 3

Donald Glover's Hit Show 'Atlanta' Takes Break in 2020

Donald Glover's Hit Show 'Atlanta' Takes Break in 2020

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Thanks Fans After Being Touted to Take Over Wendy Williams' Talk Show Slot
TV

NeNe Leakes Thanks Fans After Being Touted to Take Over Wendy Williams' Talk Show Slot

'AGT' Extreme Premiere Recap: Amazing Drones Performance Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

'AGT' Extreme Premiere Recap: Amazing Drones Performance Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom Gives Khloe Kardashian Shout-Out After Being Evicted From 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Sherri Shepherd Will 'Reach Out' to Wendy Williams' Fans as She'll Be Named Permanent Replacement

Sherri Shepherd Will 'Reach Out' to Wendy Williams' Fans as She'll Be Named Permanent Replacement

'RHOSLC' Season Finale Recap: Jennie Nguyen Throws Glass at Mary Cosby During Heated Fight

'RHOSLC' Season Finale Recap: Jennie Nguyen Throws Glass at Mary Cosby During Heated Fight

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split Christine

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Still in a Grieving Process' After Split Christine

Sherri Shepherd Officially Replacing 'The Wendy Williams Show' Slot This Fall: 'I'm So Excited'

Sherri Shepherd Officially Replacing 'The Wendy Williams Show' Slot This Fall: 'I'm So Excited'

'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

'90 Day Fiance': Ben and Mahogany Surprised by Each Others' Looks During First Meeting

'Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home Over Her 'Manipulative' Boasting

'Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home Over Her 'Manipulative' Boasting

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Wendy Williams Denies Making Statement Supporting Sherri Shepherd After Bombshell Announcement

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Evan Rachel Wood Details Marilyn Mansion's Alleged Sexual Abuse in 'Phoenix Rising' Trailer

Minka Kelly Admits to Not Feeling 'Comfortable' to Film 'Euphoria' Nude Scene on First Day

Minka Kelly Admits to Not Feeling 'Comfortable' to Film 'Euphoria' Nude Scene on First Day

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale

Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing Glass at Mary Cosby on 'RHOSLC' Finale