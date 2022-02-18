Donald Glover Explains Why 'Atlanta' Ends With Season 4

FX Networks/Quantrell D. Colbert TV

While fans may be shocked, stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz reveal that they already know that the fan-favorite comedy series will end with season 4.

AceShowbiz - "Atlanta" fans were heartbroken when it was revealed on Thursday, February 17, that the show would end with season 4. Donald Glover, who stars in addition to executive producing, writing and directing the comedy series, explained why he brings the show to an end after four seasons.

During the show's TCA panel, Donald revealed that he initially planned to end it earlier. "To be honest, I wanted to end it at season 2," he quipped.

"Death is natural…when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren't right they don't happen," he elaborated. "Things start to get weird…you can't do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us."

Stars Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz revealed that they already knew that "Atlanta" would end with season 4. "I'm glad I knew it was ending because then I could lean into the relationships knowing this was my last chance to play Van," Zazie, who plays Earn's (Donald) ex Van said. "I think Van changed my life. I'm glad I had the opportunity to…put [her] in the back for now."

"That's the great part of coming to an end, it's in the ethos. It's up there," Henry, who stars as Earn's cousin and rising rapper Paper Boi, added. "You can imagine anything you want to."

The Emmy-nominated actor also compared the show to an "institution." He said, "You go to high school, it's four years. You go to college, it's four years. This is in our own essence like a graduation."

Season 3 of "Atlanta" is set to premiere on FX on March 24, almost three years after season 2 concluded. In the new season, fans will be taken to Europe, Earn, Alfred / Paper Boi, Darius (LaKeith Stanfeild a.k.a. Keith Stanfield) and Van are "in the midst of a successful European tour. The group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to."

The delay for season 3 was initially because of Donald's busy schedule. The actor, who is also known by the stage name Childish Gambino, released his fourth studio album in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the new season as well as season 4 even further. The production on both seasons for the series, which earned 14 Emmy nominations for its sophomore season, could only begin this year in Europe in London, Paris and Amsterdam.