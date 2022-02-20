Kanye West Hails Kris Jenner 'Hero' as He Rips 'Godless' Corey Gamble

Celebrity

When calling out the talent manager, who is rumored to have been cheating on the momager, the Yeezy designer accuses him of getting his 'wife linked with the liberals in a deep way.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West made it clear that he's siding with "hero" Kris Jenner amid Corey Gamble's alleged infidelity. While praising his mother-in-law, the "Stronger" rapper slammed her boyfriend as he called him "godless."

On Saturday, February 19, the 44-year-old emcee shared a photo of Corey. He began his caption, "God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he's a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff's family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in."

"He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL n***a' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian added. "So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday aparty."

Noting that he and the Kardashians have yet to meet Corey's family, Kanye accused him of getting his "wife linked with the liberals in a deep way." He further shared, "That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree."

"Now he's off to his next mission. His job is done. He's not messy enough to do something like this," Kanye continued. "It's on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she's done what she's had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it."

On Friday, the Yeezy designer threw a subtle dig at the business executive. Making use of Instagram, he re-posted an article claiming that the talent manager was caught kissing another woman at a club.

The cheating allegations emerged after Gossip of the City unleashed a video that was reportedly accidentally leaked by Corey's alleged side chick. In the clip which appears to be filmed in a dark room, the woman was seen cozying up to the man who looks like Corey.