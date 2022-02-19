 
 

Dave Chappelle Will Host and Executive Produce 4 New Comedy Specials on Netflix

The series of specials, which will be directed by Stan Lathan, is called 'Chappelle's Home Team' and each series will see the controversial comic introducing a different comic.

  Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Netflix is not giving up on Dave Chappelle. On Friday, February 18, the streaming giant announced four new comedy specials which will be hosted and executive produced by Dave.

The series of specials is called "Chappelle's Home Team". In each series, the controversial comic will introduce a different comic.

The first to be featured is Earthquake (real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman) as his special is called "Earthquake: Legendary". It is set to premiere on February 28. Donnell Rawlings will be introduced in another special. The other two comedians have yet to be released.

"I've been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career," Dave explained. "Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment."

Dave's go-to helmer Stan Lathan will serve behind the lens. Meanwhile, Dave will serve as executive producer alongside Lathan, Earthquake, Rikki Hughes and Jermaine Smith.

The new project arrives after Dave received a huge backlash over his transphobic comments on "The Closer". "Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact," Dave said in the special.

"Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren't women, I am just saying that those p***ies that they got… you know what I mean? I'm not saying it's not p***y, but it's Beyond P***y or Impossible P***y. It tastes like p***y, but that's not quite what it is, is it? That's not blood. That's beet juice," he added.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the comic amid the backlash. "Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special 'Sticks & Stones', also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest and most award winning stand-up special to date," he wrote in a memo for the staff, obtained by Variety.

He added, "As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom -- even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful."

