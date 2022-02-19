Kanye West Isn't Banned From 'SNL' Despite Pete Davidson Feud

WENN/Avalon/Apega TV

The 'Donda' artist and the 'Saturday Night Live' star have been in an ongoing drama after the comedian started dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Feb 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has not been banned from "Saturday Night Live" despite reports. According to Us Weekly, the reports were not true as the NBC comedy show has not banned the Yeezy designer amid his drama with cast member Pete Davidson.

Kanye slammed the comedian on multiple occasions. On Thursday, February 17, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?"

He also shared a screenshot of an October 2018 episode of "SNL" where he talked about the rapper's mental health struggles. "You know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?" Pete said at the time while wearing a "Make Kanye 2006 Again" hat. "You know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius but, like, a musical genius. … Kanye, I know you're like 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds,' but take [them]. There's no shade in the medicine game."

"Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jacka**. I'm quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman," Pete, who has been candid about his own mental health issues, added.

Earlier this month, Kanye also offered Michael Che to pay double of his "SNL" salary so that can stop working with Pete. "@chethinks I'LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE," he penned on February 14.

However, Michael proved that he's such a loyal friend to Pete as he turned down the 44-year-old emcee's offer. "Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends," the New York native said, before joking that he wouldn't leave "for anything less than TRIPLE salary."

"That's right, $90k per year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office, plus, a pair of red October size 12," the stand-up comedian continued joking. "And you gotta make some beats for my band 'The Slap Butts.' "

"And you gotta tell me what you're gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins!" Michael went on noting. "You do that for me, I'll ramo that whole building!"