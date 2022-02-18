 
 

Taeyeon Dominates Music Charts With New Solo Album 'INVU'

With her latest studio effort, the member of famed K-Pop group Girls' Generation holds high at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 21 regions worldwide.

AceShowbiz - Taeyeon is flying high with her new music. The member of famed K-Pop group Girls' Generation, who released her third solo album "INVU" on February 14, has topped local and international music charts with her latest offering.

Upon its release, "INVU" climbed to the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 21 regions worldwide, including Canada, Australia, Sweden and some Southeast Asian countries among others. The record, which has sold 84,000 copies, also achieved platinum certification on QQ Music, the largest music platform in China.

"INVU" contains thirteen songs, including a title track, previously-released "Can't Control Myself" that landed at No. 9 on the Billboard K-Pop 100 Chart, "Weekend", "Set Myself On Fire", "Toddler", "Siren", "Some Nights" and "Cold As Hell". The album also consists of "Timeless", "Heart", "No Love Again", "You Better Not" as well as "Ending Credits".

The title track itself arrived along with its music video that sees Taeyeon singing at various mystical sets like an ancient temple, a desert and a pond reflecting the moon. "So I can't love you/ Even though I do/ Even if I push you away/ I can't beat you/ Even I abandon myself/ And lose myself more/ The irony is that you shine more," she chants in the chorus.

During a press conference for the release of the album, Taeyeon discussed how the song relates to the music video. "[The track] is about a main character who is hurt by love but nonetheless gives it all when it comes to love, and I wanted to express this through strong, warlike visuals in the music video," she said.

Taeyeon made her debut as a member of Girls' Generation back in August 2007. Aside from the girl group, the singer has participated in other SM Entertainment projects such as Girls' Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, and GOT the Beat.

