Rudy Giuliani Blasts Eminem for Kneeling at 2022 Super Bowl, Criticizes Snoop Dogg's Lyrics

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rudy Giuliani is not amused by Eminem's antics at the 2022 Super Bowl. The former Mayor of New York City said in a new interview that the rapper should go to another country instead after kneeling at the Sunday, February 13 big event.

"Let's get right to Eminem taking a knee. Why doesn't he go to another country? Go take a knee someplace else," the 77-year-old funed when appearing on "77 WABC". "You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean, crime is way out of control in Los Angeles. He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem?"

"The simple reality is that the NFL has made a mockery out of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter," Rudy added. "It's allowing Snoop 'Kill Police' Doggy Dogg to perform, in spite of the fact that just a few days ago, he put out a song, if that's what he does."

The former lawyer of Donald Trump went on to rant against Snoop Dogg for his lyrics. "I don't know what he does. To me, it's kind of like [low mumbling/growling noise]. Here's a good thing. He used the N-word and, I don't even understand it. You know? Doesn't have a big effect on me," he argued.

"The only way I knew the lyrics of the song kept using the N-word and encouraging people to kill police officers is because someone gave me the lyrics," the Republican continued. "I would not have been able to understand what he said. But, having said those words, he didn't belong on that stage."

"What kind of country are we becoming?" Rudy sarcastically asked. He then concluded his rant by saying, "What kind of country do our elites want us to be when people are encouraging cop killing?"

Eminem took a knee when Dr. Dre began performing "Still Dre" at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Although the NFL reportedly told the "Not Afraid" hitmaker not to kneel, he did it anyway to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fight against injustice.

The NFL itself was reportedly not comfortable with the "still not loving police" line in the track. However, Dr. Dre refused to scrap the lyrics as he allegedly felt "disgustingly censored."