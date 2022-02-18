 
 

Pusha T Says He Has Left Drake Feud Behind, Praises Kanye West for Squashing His Own Beef

While he agrees that it was good for Kanye to end his feud with Drake, the 'If You Know You Know' spitter acknowledges that it may only work for the 'Donda' artist.

AceShowbiz - Pusha T has opened up about where things stand between him and Drake. Having been beefing with the "Certified Lover Boy" artist for years, the "Diet Coke" spitter claimed that he has left their feud in the past.

The 44-year-old Bronx native spoke up about the matter when sitting down with Complex's Speedy Norman. "I've already looked past that," he said about his feud with the Canadian star. "I looked past that. I don't look towards that anymore."

"Bygones are bygones, as far as I see," Pusha went on sharing. He then praised his pal Kanye West for squashing his own beef with Drake, saying, "I think it's really good that they did squash it. That works really good for them."

"When he told me, I told him that might be good for you," the one-half of Clipse continued elaborating. "That s**t will work well for you. We don't gotta consult, but we just had a talk about it."

During the interview, Pusha also addressed Drake quoting his old lyrics from "Cot Damn" to capture the moment with his young son Adonis. When Drake posted an Instagram video of his four-year-old kid teaching him French, he wrote in the caption, "I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say."

Now, Pusha made it clear that he did not find anything suspicious about it. "I thought he was propping up his son speaking French," he pointed out. "I wouldn't put my son in that type of energy, and he was a Clipse fan back then, so it makes sense."

The beef between Pusha and Drake began after the "Mercy" rapper released a song titled "The Story of Adidon" in which he alleged that Drake was hiding a son. In May 2018, Pusha claimed that he got the information from Kanye.

