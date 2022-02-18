Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie for Blindsiding Him With Winery Sale

WENN Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor files a lawsuit against his ex-wife over an unlawful sale of her interests in Chateau Miraval to a Russian oligarch.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle doesn't see a sign of coming to an end anytime soon. As they continue to battle over their assets and the custody of their children, it has been revealed that the actor is suing his ex-wife over the sale of her winery stake.

In court documents, the 58-year-old actor accuses Angie of selling her interests in Chateau Miraval, which they purchased together in 2008, without his knowledge or consent. He reportedly only found out in October 2021 that she sold her interests to a Russian oligarch.

According to the docs, Brad agreed in September to allow Angelina to pursue the sale. He made it clear that he was not consenting to the sale, but rather would give thumbs up or down to the proposed buyer.

Brad says in October he was shocked to learn a company called Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group (the vodka co.), controlled by Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler, bought her interest in the winery. He says Angelina never sought his consent and intentionally kept the terms of the deal from him.

Brad, who claims that he invested his time and money over the years in the winery, says the new co-owner has wreaked havoc on his ability to run the winery. The "Ad Astra" star claims that though Angie plunked down 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price, he alone made the winery successful because by 2013 she wasn't involved that much in the business.

According to The Blast, Brad "claims that she sold her interest with the knowledge that the new owners would seek to control the business and undermine his own investment in the company that he helped develop."

He goes on stating in the lawsuit "that the sale deprives him of the right to use the residence as his private home and also robs him of the ability to oversee the company that he helped create." He says that he has continued to invest millions of dollars in Miraval even after Angie stopped.

A source close Brad slams Angie over the business deal. "Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations," the source tells TMZ. "In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor."

The source adds, "She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn."

Brad is now seeking for an unspecified amount of damages and asking for the courts to declare that her sale of Nouvel, the company that owned her shares of Miraval, is null and void.