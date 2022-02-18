 
 

Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Join 'Justice in Action' Initiative on 2022 World Tour

Justin's 'Justice World Tour', which is slated to kick off on Friday, February 18, will help raise awareness about criminal justice reform, climate action and voter registration.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber will not stop doing good deeds through music. The "Love Yourself" hitmaker announced on Thursday, February 17 that his upcoming "Justice World Tour" will bring "Justin's personal credo of 'Justice in Action' to every corner of the globe."

According to a statement, the 90-date global run, which is slated to kick off on Friday, February 18, will help raise awareness about criminal justice reform, climate action and voter registration on the massive outing that will hit 20 countries on five continents. For "Justice in Action", Justin pairs with a number of social justice organizations while encouraging Beliebers to do their part.

Each night is set to feature local action opportunities curated by Live Free in support of criminal justice reform at the local level. Meanwhile, fans will be given a chance to win free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities.

Justin also encourages fans to follow impactful organizations on social media, volunteer and donate through Generosity Foundation. Additionally, the pop star provides information each night on transforming criminal justice with help from the REFORM Alliance and fighting climate change via the National Resources Defense Council.

"Justin's goal by the end of the Justice World Tour is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts," the statement continued. The more actions a fan completes, the higher their chances of winning tickets.

LIST OF 'JUSTICE IN ACTION' PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS
  • Active Minds
  • Alexandria House
  • Anti-Recidivism Coalition
  • Backline
  • Fund for Guaranteed Income
  • Hollaback!
  • Impact Justice
  • Last Prisoner Project
  • LIFT Communities
  • LIVE FREE
  • NRDC
  • Poor People's Campaign
  • REFORM Alliance
  • Stop AAPI Hate
  • The King Center
  • This Is About Humanity
  • Turbovote

