20th Century Fox Responds to Rockmond Dunbar's Discrimination Suit After '9-1-1' Vaccine Exit

Reacting to the Michael Grant depicter's lawsuit filed against the company and Disney, the studio insists that 'there are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee's race.'

Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - 20th Century Fox Television has responded to Rockmond Dunbar's discrimination lawsuit filed against the studio and Disney. The petition was filed months after the former "9-1-1" star exit's from the show over COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"To ensure safe working environments at our productions we have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process," the studio said in a statement to TMZ on Thursday, February 17. The note continued to insist that there's no discrimination in its decision to axe Rockmond from the show.

"While we will not comment on any one individual, each request for exemption is given a thorough review and we grant accommodations consistent with our legal obligations," 20th Century Fox Television added. "There are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee's race."

Rockmond filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Fox Television and Disney over his firing from "9-1-1" on Wednesday. In his filing, he accused the companies of racial discrimination for not granting his request for a religious and medical exemption from their COVID vaccine mandate.

Rockmond alleged that other "9-1-1" cast and crew members "who also could not be vaccinated" were given accommodations by the studios though "none sought a religious exemption and none were black." The actor portraying Michael Grant, Angela Bassett's character's former husband, also claimed that the producers assured they wanted him to remain on the show, but he was eventually written off the drama series in November.

"The administrators who work for [the studios] never took Mr. Dunbar's requests for accommodations seriously," the papers stated. "Defendants refused to believe Mr. Dunbar's doctor's recommendation, and they refused to engage with Mr. Dunbar in any meaningful interactive communication regarding his religious beliefs."

Rockmond also believed that the improper dismissal from the show severely damaged his professional reputation. He further claimed that his employment agreements were terminated and the studios "wrongfully leaked negative information" about his departure to the media to "deliberately make it sound" like he was an anti-vaxxer.

Rockmond was fired from the show last November. Shortly after, he issued a statement that read, "I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer." He continued, "My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now."

"I have enjoyed the last 5 seasons with this wonderful cast and crew," Rockmond said at the time. He also promised that he "will cherish the time I've been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best."