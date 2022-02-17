Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West as He Details Why Pete Davidson Is a Better Fit for Kim

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

Not a fan of the 'Gold Digger' spitter's recent antics which he calls 'lame,' the radio host tells the rapper to leave Kim Kardashian alone because he can't give her 'normalcy.'

AceShowbiz - Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on the drama surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Not a fan of the Atlanta artist's recent antics in which he attacked his estranged wife and aired their dirty laundry on social media, the radio host called his behavior "lame."

Charlamagne gave his two cents on the former couple's beef during a segment of "The Rumor Report" on "The Breakfast Club". "Kanye is the epitome of just because someone does something good for you doesn't mean they're good for you," he said of the rapper.

"Like I've said before, in regards to the streets, he's gon' learn that wolves don't make great house pets. He needs to stop playin' like that," said the TV personality, who is particularly appalled that Kanye won't let Kim go.

Charlamagne then broke down why Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson is a better fit for her than Ye. "And Also, Kim K has been rich her whole life. She's been rich since she was born. Right?" he explained. "Now, she's wealthy. So, what do you give the woman who has everything? Normalcy. That's what Pete is giving her right now. Normalcy. Pizza, ice cream, and Staten Island…"

"It's driving him crazy that he has all that money and she's not interested in none of that right now. Just be a good father to your kids and let the marriage go, king," he went on slamming Ye, adding, "We gotta stop d-riding dysfunction, too."

Charlamagne went on arguing that if it's another guy who is not as successful as Ye, people would've brutally bashed him. "Like, literally, if this was anybody else, and not Kanye West, and he wasn't the rich, successful person, we walk around wearing his shoes, y'all would have all types of slander for his lame activity right now," he said, before telling Ye, "His lame behaviour right now, for the way he won't leave Kim alone right now. So, knock it off."

Kanye recently responded to allegations that he's "harassing" Kim by leaking their text messages. "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he promised in an Instagram post.

He went on acknowledging, "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."