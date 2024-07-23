 
Charlamagne Tha God to Endorse Kamala Harris After Previously Staying Mum on Political Candidates
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Breakfast Club' host, who previously said both Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were 'trash,' expresses his support for the vice president after Biden's pulled out of the 2024 presidential race.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Charlamagne Tha God no longer hides his political stance. On Monday, July 22, the radio host declared that he would "absolutely" endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The 46-year-old expressed his support for Harris when speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper The Lead". In response, he said, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely. You know, I absolutely would endorse Vice President Kamala Harris... You know, I supported Kamala Harris in 2020 when she ran for president; I was out there on the campaign trail with her."

"She was the only reason that I voted for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin with," the radio host, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, continued. "And we have our disagreements on air and off air, but I think that she is the perfect person to fight in these unprecedented times right now. I would absolutely support her."

  Editors' Pick

Back in May, Charlamagne slammed "The View" co-hosts for pressuring their guests to endorse political candidates. It all started when Sunny Hostin mentioned his new book, "Get Honest or Die Lying". She said, "Since this book is all about having real conversations, let's get to it... You have a massive platform. You and I have talked about this before. You endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but this time around, you said you're not going to endorse anybody. Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out."

Interjecting, Charlamagne told Sunny, "I didn't say that." He went on to clarify his stance, "I'm definitely voting in November. What I like to focus on is issues, not individuals."

Sunny later asked, "But why not endorse? Why not endorse Biden?" To the question, "The Breakfast Club" host answered, "Because if I'm sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who's a threat to democracy, somebody out there who said they want to suspend the constitution and overthrow the results of the election - you saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country - and I'm telling people that this guy is a threat to democracy."

"There's only two candidates out there. If I'm saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?" the media personality further elaborated. "If I think both candidates are trash, and I don't feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual, or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out here and protect democracy?"

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Charlamagne Tha God Admits to Ignoring Tyla's Interview Requests, Defends His Decision

Charlamagne Tha God Admits to Ignoring Tyla's Interview Requests, Defends His Decision

Charlamagne tha God Considers Leaving 'The Breakfast Club' for Different Role

Charlamagne tha God Considers Leaving 'The Breakfast Club' for Different Role

Charlamagne Tha God Denounces MSNBC for MAGA Label Amid Border Concerns

Charlamagne Tha God Denounces MSNBC for MAGA Label Amid Border Concerns

Charlamagne Tha God Dubs Kanye West 'Sucka' After Phone Snatching Incident

Charlamagne Tha God Dubs Kanye West 'Sucka' After Phone Snatching Incident

Latest News
Discover Hypnotherapy Benefits for Stress Relief: An In-Depth Guide to Hypnotherapy Benefits
  • Jul 27, 2024

Discover Hypnotherapy Benefits for Stress Relief: An In-Depth Guide to Hypnotherapy Benefits

Travis Kelce Makes Heartwarming Gesture Towards Young Taylor Swift Fan at Chiefs Training Camp
  • Jul 27, 2024

Travis Kelce Makes Heartwarming Gesture Towards Young Taylor Swift Fan at Chiefs Training Camp

Unlocking the Vibration Frequency of Healing Crystals in Vibration: A Comprehensive Guide
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlocking the Vibration Frequency of Healing Crystals in Vibration: A Comprehensive Guide

Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo
  • Jul 27, 2024

Lady Deadpool Actor Discusses Shocking 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo

Beyonce Inspires Team USA with Powerful Introduction at 2024 Olympic Games
  • Jul 27, 2024

Beyonce Inspires Team USA with Powerful Introduction at 2024 Olympic Games

Soulja Boy Reacts to Drake's Diss Track 'Super Soak'
  • Jul 27, 2024

Soulja Boy Reacts to Drake's Diss Track 'Super Soak'