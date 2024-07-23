Charlamagne Tha God to Endorse Kamala Harris After Previously Staying Mum on Political Candidates

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Breakfast Club' host, who previously said both Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were 'trash,' expresses his support for the vice president after Biden's pulled out of the 2024 presidential race.

AceShowbiz - Charlamagne Tha God no longer hides his political stance. On Monday, July 22, the radio host declared that he would "absolutely" endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The 46-year-old expressed his support for Harris when speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper The Lead". In response, he said, "Yeah, yeah, absolutely. You know, I absolutely would endorse Vice President Kamala Harris... You know, I supported Kamala Harris in 2020 when she ran for president; I was out there on the campaign trail with her."

"She was the only reason that I voted for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin with," the radio host, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, continued. "And we have our disagreements on air and off air, but I think that she is the perfect person to fight in these unprecedented times right now. I would absolutely support her."

Back in May, Charlamagne slammed "The View" co-hosts for pressuring their guests to endorse political candidates. It all started when Sunny Hostin mentioned his new book, "Get Honest or Die Lying". She said, "Since this book is all about having real conversations, let's get to it... You have a massive platform. You and I have talked about this before. You endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, but this time around, you said you're not going to endorse anybody. Charlamagne, now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out."

Interjecting, Charlamagne told Sunny, "I didn't say that." He went on to clarify his stance, "I'm definitely voting in November. What I like to focus on is issues, not individuals."

Sunny later asked, "But why not endorse? Why not endorse Biden?" To the question, "The Breakfast Club" host answered, "Because if I'm sitting here telling my listeners that you have somebody out there who's a threat to democracy, somebody out there who said they want to suspend the constitution and overthrow the results of the election - you saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country - and I'm telling people that this guy is a threat to democracy."

"There's only two candidates out there. If I'm saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?" the media personality further elaborated. "If I think both candidates are trash, and I don't feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual, or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out here and protect democracy?"