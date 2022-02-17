 
 

Boosie Badazz Fumes After His Friend Crashes His Car

In an Instagram Live, the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper angrily tells his followers and entourage about his 'wrecked' car and threatens to 'whoop' the person who crashed his car.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is letting everyone one that his love for his cars comes before his loyalty to his friends. The rapper has been left enraged after an entourage member has totaled one of his precious whips.

Boosie took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, February 15 to show his reaction after finding out that his truck was wrecked. "Come look at my s**t, come on man, come out your pocket," he said in the video, seemingly telling his friend to come outside and take a look at the car.

"My whole f**king truck f**ked up man! Get the f**k outta my face dawg!" he said, looking angry as he continued walking out of his house. "I didn't even know my truck was f**ked up!"

Boosie then brought his friend out to the driveway, where he continued lashing out at the person who wrecked his car. "Sick of y'all n***a," he said while heading to his car. "Never wreck my s**t. Ain't never wreck that thing."

"Look at my f**king truck bruh," the Baton Rogue native said to his friend after bringing them outside. "Look at my f**king truck bruh! That n***a f**ked my s**t, man … that b***h is ruined bruh!" He then threatened to give his friend a lesson as saying, "I should whoop that n***a, man. Stupid b***h."

Boosie ended up taking the truck to the "junkies at the store" to sell it for $1,500, which he said at least made them smile. "Boy that junkie so happy," the 39-year-old said as he also seemed to be in good spirits. "I blessed that n***a. That n***a was so happy," so he claimed. He went on poking fun at the person who bought his car, "Nah he broke, ain got s**t."

His car aside, Boosie is currently readying to release his new album on the same day Kanye West and Lil Durk drop theirs. "IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22 #heartfelt 2/22/22," he announced on Twitter last week.

