Jonah Hill Laughs Off Sarah Brady Engagement Rumors
The actor/comedian, who portrays Donnie Azoff in 'The Wolf of Wall Street', shuts down the engagement rumors by sharing a funny note on his Instagram account.

  Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jonah Hill has set the record straight regarding his relationship status. Having been rumored to have gotten engaged to his girlfriend Sarah Brady, the "21 Jump Street" offered a hilarious clarification on social media.

The 38-year-old shut down the speculations by sharing a note with a green background on Instagram. The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend," he first wrote in the Wednesday, February 16 post.

"I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time," Jonah added, putting "Your mom's house" as the location. In the accompanying message, the Donnie Azoff depicter in "The Wolf of Wall Street" penned, "Media stop writing fake stuff it's corny."

Jonah made his romance with Sarah Instagram official back in September 2021. At that time, he uploaded a sweet photo showing him smiling next to his girlfriend while they're inside what looks like a restaurant. He sported his signature scruffy beard and a beige hat, while clad in a white shirt.

The University of California geaduate, on the other hand, donned a red blouse or dress while wearing her long blonde hair down. Expressing his love for his lady, the comedian wrote in the caption, "grateful for you @sarahhbrady" along with a heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Weeks prior to that, Sarah took to her own account to share a couple of pictures of her and Jonah twinning in matching outfits. "Matching sets with my jojo so stoked for my girl @sofiaamburgey launching @toca.textiles," she captioned the August 23 post.

It remains to be seen when Jonah and Sarah became an item. The two however, were first linked in August after they were spotted going RV shopping in Southern California. The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his new movie "Don't Look Up" in December.

Before dating Sarah, Jonah was engaged to Gianna Santos. He proposed to the Violet Grey content manager in October 2019. Unfortunately, they called off their engagement in October the following year.

