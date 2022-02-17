Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Unveil Baby's Gender and Due Date: 'Cannot Wait'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum and the Australian ballroom dancer are currently enjoying their babymoon in Hawaii weeks after announcing that they're expecting a baby together.

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are sharing more details about their unborn baby on social media. The former star of "BH90210" and the "Dancing with the Stars" pro have revealed their baby's gender and the due date.

On Wednesday, February 16, the 48-year-old actor made use of their Instagram accounts to post a shot of his hand placed on Sharna's growing pregnant belly while they're on the beach as they're enjoying their Hawaiian babymoon. In the caption, he wrote, "We are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))."

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes," Brian added in the note along with a red heart emoji. "The Masked Dancer" judge then concluded his post, gushing, "@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby."

Sharna also turned to her own Instagram page to announce that they're expecting a baby boy. Underneath a black-and-white image of her baby bump with hands placed on it, she penned, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."

The Australian ballroom dancer added a blue heart emoji to emphasize that she's pregnant with a baby boy. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022," she continued. "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."

The couple is currently on their babymoon in Oahu, Hawaii. Also joining the getaway are Brian's kids, 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River, whom he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Making use of Instagram Story, Sharna offered a glimpse of the beautiful sunset on the beach. In a video she shared, Brian, who wore a gray T-shirt and matching baseball cap, could be seen sitting next to her. "Last night in paradise [white heart emoji]," she captioned the clip.

Brian and Sharna announced that they're expecting their first child on February 4. At the time, the couple was photographed for their maternity shoot in Hawaii. In the snapshots, Brian was seen wrapping his arms around Sharna while cradling her baby bump. In another snapshot, the two were spotted sharing a romantic kiss.

A source close to Sharna told HollywoodLife.com that she sees her unborn child as a "blessing" and "gift," especially after tragically losing her father. "Sharna has always known that she wanted to have kids and be a mom," the insider shared.

"She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It's one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he'll be for their child," the source said. The informant also said that she's "loving every moment of this process and can't wait to start the next chapter with her family."