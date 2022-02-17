Trevor Noah Criticizes Clickbait Responses to India.Arie's 'The Daily Show' Interview

Instagram TV

Feb 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah responded to the backlash surrounding India.Arie's interview on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah". The host called out a news account that published a clickbait article regarding the sit-down, in which she talked about Joe Rogan's controversy.

"WTF??" Noah responded to a Mediaite article which was titled "India.Arie Calls Joe Rogan's Repeated Use of the 'N-Word' 'Consciously Racist' on The Daily Show: 'He Knew It Was Inappropriate' ". He added, "She also said she doesn't hate Joe Rogan."

Further defending the musician, Trevor added, "She also said we need a path to redemption, she also said it's a complex issue. Stop using clickbait to make people angrier and hate each other. Her comments have nuance and your tweet robs her of that!"

In the interview, India.Arie said that while believes Joe was being "consciously racist", she also noted, "I think he was saying it because it got a rise out of people. That's why he would say it."

The Grammy-winning artist, who posted on social media a compilation of Joe's on-air use of the N-word last week, continued, "He knew that it was inappropriate, and I think the fact that he did it repeatedly and was conscious and knew, I think that is being racist."

"I don't think being a racist makes you a bad person, necessarily. It makes you a person who was raised in our society," India.Arie opined. Advising the podcaster, she added, "If you want to really lead your listeners down a new path, then lead them to the point where they don’t feel that is the right language to come in my DMs and call me an N-word…"

At one point during the interview, India.Arie added, "It makes me wonder what he talks like behind closed doors."



Prior to this, India.Arie praised Joe for how he apologized following the controversy. "I have to say, I think he did a fine job with his apology," the R&B vocalist shared on CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight" on Tuesday, February 8.



"He said a lot of the things I would want to hear someone say," she added. "The thing that stuck out for me most was when he said, 'It's not my word to use.' And I think changed behavior is what we're really looking for."

India.Arie later doubled down on her statement in a video which she was posted to her Instagram page. "To be very clear, I never called him a racist," the Denver native said in the new footage. "What I did, in the curation of my space, is say, 'I don't like this here. I don't want to be here.' "

"Anyone who saw those videos and decided for themselves if was racist or not, that's their perception. I think he did well with his apology. I also found some of it disingenuous," she explained before reminding people that "everyone on the planet knows that [the n-word] is loaded."