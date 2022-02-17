Alice Evans Responds to Ioan Gruffudd's Restraining Order Against Her: 'I Have No Idea'

WENN/Winston Burris Celebrity

Upon learning of the petition, the former 'The Vampire Diaries' actress says that she has 'cried on and off all day' as she's 'terrified' over her estranged husband's 'lies.'

AceShowbiz - Alice Evans has responded to Ioan Gruffudd's restraining order against her. Upon learning of the petition, in which her estranged husband asks her to stay 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, the "102 Dalmatians" star said that she has "no idea."

In her response, the former "The Vampire Diaries" star said she had not received a copy of Ioan's restraining order and that she had "no idea what he is going to accuse [her] of." She further explained, "However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked" her ex and Bianca.

Alice further noted that she hasn't "molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either" Ioan or Bianca. The 53-year-old actress added that she knew "whatever allegations he is going to make against [her] are false."

Alice also insisted that the last time she saw Ioan was in January 2021 and the last time she spoke to him on the phone was on October 27 last year, when she found out he was in a relationship with the "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" actress. She went on saying that she believed Ioan was filing a restraining order "as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over [her] in [their] divorce proceedings," adding, "As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some sort of record that I am a horrible mother."

"As such, I ask the Court to deny Petitioner's requests," Alice stated. "Ever since I received Petitioner's Ex Parte notice informing me that he will attempt to seek a domestic violence restraining order against me, I have been besides myself terrified that he will stop at nothing to hurt me emotionally and financially, and more alarming, try to take our children away from me."

Alice further noted that she has "cried on and off all day terrified over what his lies have done to our family, and what they continue to do." She also alleged that "Petitioner will not be truthful in his declaration and make things up to make me sound like an abuser, as this appears to be his strategy from day one."

Ioan reportedly filed the request for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, February 15 in a court in California. In the petition, the 48-year-old actor, who was the first to file for divorce in March last year, asked Alice to stay away from him and Bianca and not be allowed to contact either of them.

"Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," Ioan further claimed in his 113-page application. "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands."

Ioan went on to say that Alice also "threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison." The "Fantastic Four" star added that she "threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published and she threatened to destroy my mother," before noting, "Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."

According to the court documents, Ioan said that he believes Alice had already made "false and harassing" posts about him on social media as well as "hundreds" of abusive texts and emails. "It was extremely upsetting and stressful for me to continuously receive these types of hostile and aggressive text messages from Alice," he added. "On July 22, 2021, I blocked Alice's phone number on my phone."

Dozens of texts were included in the legal papers, one of which, allegedly sent by Alice, read, "Dude your film with Bianca is the most embarrassing thing I have EVER seen in Deadline. . . You have left a family you were providing for." The text continued, "You had SPECIFICALLY asked this loving family to wait for you while you worked abroad. We did. Then you met the most psychopathic succubus ever minnow to man, and fell for her."