 
 

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over 'Sweetest' Pete Davidson After Getting Valentine's Day Flowers

The Good American jeans founder takes to her Instagram account to share a picture of some pink roses and calla lilies from Kim Kardashian's comedian boyfriend.

  Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is grateful over Pete Davidson's sweet gesture on Valentine's Day. The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian sent the Good American jeans founder flowers on the special day.

On Monday, February 14, Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a picture of some pink roses and calla lilies. Referring to the "Saturday Night Live" star, she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete."

Pete wasn't the only one who sent the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" some flowers on Valentine's Day. Her sister Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) as well as niece Pelenope Disick also sent her flowers to mark the celebration.

While she received some love on the romantic day, Khloe just had her heart broken following her split from Tristan Thompson last year. The Sacramento Kings player, who shares daughter True with Khloe, confirmed in January that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote on social media at the time. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He also apologized to Khloe in his statement. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," so he admitted.

Meanwhile, Kim has yet to reveal how she and Pete celebrated Valentine's Day. However, days before the holiday, the couple was spotted dining in a private tent in New York City. They were later also seen locking lips during one of their outings, marking the couple's first PDA-filled moment on public.

