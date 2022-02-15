Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted Kissing for First Time on Early Valentine's Day Dinner

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star and the 'SNL' cast member hold nothing back in showing their love to each other during their NYC date while Kanye West tries to win her back by sending a truck full of roses.

Feb 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship grows stronger despite all the drama involving Kanye West. The couple has been photographed kissing for the first time in public ahead of Valentine's Day.

On Sunday, February 13, the reality TV star and the comedian went out to dinner with friends, including La La Anthony, at Cipriani in New York City. In between their meals, the pair were pictured sharing a kiss on the lips.

Following the dinner, they reportedly hit up a Super Bowl party. For the outing, Kim was dressed in an oversized, blue bubble coat and nylon track pants while her hair was neatly pulled back into a slick bun. As for her beau, he wore a brown coat, black jeans and sneakers. They wore matching black shades.

This marks the first time Kim and Pete were publicly seen sharing a smooch since they began dating in October 2021. The two previously kissed when Kim hosted "Saturday Night Live" before they became an item, but it was for an Aladdin skit.

Amid the couple's heated romance, Kanye has been trying to win Kim back. On Monday, the rapper sent his estranged wife a truck full of roses as a Valentine's Day gift. He showed the gift himself on his Instagram page, writing along with the photos, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR."

The Atlanta native also has further fueled the narrative of his beef with Pete after he leaked a text message from Kim warning him that he is creating an environment that could lead to Pete getting hurt.

Responding to the SKIMS founder's message, Kanye wrote, "UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF," along with a still from "Baby Boy" in which Tyrese Gibson gets choked out.