Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Lawyers for Wells Fargo Lawsuit Despite Nasty Divorce

The host of 'The Wendy Williams Show' is using her former spouse's legal team to represent her in her legal battle with the bank after her accounts were frozen amid ongoing health issues.

Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is using her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's legal team to fight Wells Fargo over her frozen bank account. "The Wendy Williams Show" star is now being represented by Florida attorney LaShawn Thomas of Miami Entertainment Law Group in her legal battle with the bank.

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, February 15, LaShawn insisted that she doesn't see that as a conflict of interest. "Kevin did not request that I represent Wendy," explained the attorney. "I actually began representing Wendy approximately two years prior to their divorce. I represented neither party during their divorce proceedings."

"I am representing Wendy because no one should be barred from accessing their own money," LaShawn further stated. She added, "Wendy has been unable to access or even view her own brokerage accounts for almost 30 days simply because she complained about a Wells Fargo employee."

"In response to Wendy's decision to move the accounts elsewhere, Wells Fargo improperly locked her out of her own accounts," LaShawn noted. She also said that the financial company "then threatened to file a guardianship petition to take over her financial affairs after we filed another motion for injunctive relief to force Wells Fargo to allow Wendy to view her accounts."

LaShawn also told The Sun that "whatever is going on with Wendy, I don't disclose to him." The lawyer further pointed out, "I believe in protecting the attorney-client privilege," before adding, "I'm not representing Wendy and Kevin in an adversarial proceeding, and Kevin is not that kind of guy."

LaShawn went on to claim that the relationship between Wendy, who previously called Kevin a "serial cheater," and her ex-husband is now good. "People think that they don't get along with each other, which is not true," she said.

Wendy's attorney also pushed back against allegations made by Wells Fargo that her client is "of unsound mind." The lawyer confirmed to the outlet that the 57-year-old daytime diva is "looking really good."

"Wendy is getting hair done, she has a personal trainer that she's working with and she's doing well," the attorney claimed. "It's been good for her to have a change of scenery in Florida, and it's good for her son to be by her side. That always lights up any parents' life."

In fact, on Sunday, newly surfaced pictures saw Wendy looking healthy and happy. The TV hostess, who wore a black crop top and a long-sleeve cardigan paired with mini denim pants, was allegedly "spending time with the fam and enjoying Super Bowl festivities."

As for her financial issues, Wendy sued Wells Fargo to unfreeze her bank account containing "several million dollars." The talk show queen said she has suffered "imminent and irreparable financial damage" as a result of the bank's action.

Meanwhile, the bank argued that it is "concerned" about the situation regarding Wendy's finances as her former financial advisor Lori Schiller had "recently witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Wendy's] own expressed apprehensions" about the people around her. It added that the decision was also made due to "other independent third-parties who know [Wendy] well and share these concerns."