Coachella and Stagecoach Remove All COVID-19 Precautions, Require No Masks and Negative Tests
Organizers of both festivals update their health and safety guidelines in accordance with local guidelines ahead of the big music events, though noting that COVID 'is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.'

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coachella and Stagecoach are making sure audiences at this year's festivals will feel as normal as possible. Organizers of both festivals have dropped all COVID-19-related restrictions ahead of the big events.

Both Coachella and Stagecoach have updated their health and safety guidelines in accordance with local guidelines. This means they will no longer require concertgoers to wear masks, show negative tests or proof of vaccinations.

"Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," Stagecoach tweeted on Tuesday, February 15. "Visit http://stagecoachfestival.com for more info."

Stagecoach's Tweet

Stagecoach announced an update on its health and safety guidelines.

  See also...

While Coachella has not made an official announcement on its social media pages, it has updated its heath and safety rules on its website where it is stated, "In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022."

However, both Coachella and Stagecoach noted on their official websites that "COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19."

The decision was made after the number of positive COVID cases has been trending downward in the United States following the months-long omicron surge. Despite that, the U.S. is still averaging around 150,000 cases per day as of Tuesday, according to the New York Times COVID tracker.

The Coachella Music & Arts Festival will take place on two separate weekends, April 15-17 and April 23-25, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia set to headline the festival. As for the Stagecoach Festival, it will run from April 29 until May 1 featuring headliners like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs.

