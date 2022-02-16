 
 

Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann Approve of Their Kids Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's Romance

The 'Raising Helen' star and Judd Apatow's wife have given their reactions after the former's son makes his romance with the latter's daughter Instagram official.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann are now sharing a bond that goes deeper than just their profession. The two actresses could be future in-laws after it's revealed that their children are currently dating.

On Monday, February 14, Kate's son Ryder Robinson confirmed his relationship with Leslie's daughter Iris Apatow. He made their romance Instagram official by sharing their two loved-up photos on Valentine's Day.

In the first image, Ryder planted a kiss on Iris, who flashed a big grin while closing her eyes and hugging him, as they were at what looks like a restaurant. The second snap features Ryder sheepishly smiling as his girlfriend looked at him adoringly. Ryder simply captioned the photos with a heart emoji.

After the lovebirds went public with their relationship, Kate and Leslie quickly gave their take on the budding romance. Showing her approval, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star simply wrote, "Sweets" in the comment section, adding a pink double heart emoji.

Leslie, who shares her daughter Iris with her filmmaker husband Judd Apatow, echoed the sentiment as she left three heart emojis. Iris' sister and Leslie's eldest daughter Maude Apatow also commented on the post, writing, "So cute."

It's unclear when Ryder and Iris, who are both 24 years old, started seeing each other, but the dating speculation had been swirling since August of last year, after Kate left cryptic messages on Iris' Instagram posts. Ryder himself has been leaving cute and flirty comments on Iris' posts.

Kate shares her son Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She also has 10-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy from her previous relationship with Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy. She is currently engaged to musician and actor Danny Fujikawa, with whom she has a 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

As for Leslie, she has two daughters, Maude and Iris, with her husband Judd, whom she married in 1997. Both girls appeared in the films "Knocked Up", "Funny People" and "This Is 40" as the children of Leslie's characters.

