Marilyn Manson and Wife Attend Kanye West's Sunday Service in First Sighting Since Rape Allegations
During the church service, the accused abuser looks deep in thought as he's seen kneeling on the floor to pray with Lindsay Usich, who places her hand on her husband's shoulder.

  • Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson is seen stepping out with his wife Lindsay Usich for the first time. In their first public sighting since he was accused of sexual abuse by his exes and several women, "The Beautiful People" crooner and his spouse were spotted attending Kanye West's Sunday Service together.

The accused abuser and Lindsay were photographed at Ye's church service in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl on January 13. For the occasion, the 53-year-old musician dressed in black from head to toe. He wore a leather jacket, baseball cap, combat boots and glasses.

Marilyn was also captured wearing no heavy makeup. He looked deep in thought as he was seen kneeling on the floor, seemingly to pray. In the meantime, Lindsay, clad in a long-sleeve black T-shirt, leaned in close and placed a supportive hand on her husband's shoulder.

Marilyn and Lindsay tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their appearance at Ye's Sunday Service arrived after it's reported that Marilyn, who was dropped by his record label Loma Vista as well as his agent, manager and publicist after he was accused of sexual abuse and domestic violence by more than 15 women, is currently working closely with the 44-year-old rapper on his upcoming album "Donda 2".

"Donda" producer and Ye's collaborator Digital Nas spilled last month that Marilyn comes to the studio "every day" to work with the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker. "[Ye] doesn't want Marilyn to play rap beats," Digital Nas explained. "He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that, like he did [generally when making] 'Yeezus'."

At the time, Digital Nas also weighed in on Marilyn's sexual assault case. He opined, "I'm just assuming it is from a standpoint of like, 'We're all sinners. We all make mistakes. We shouldn't point the finger at someone for the mistakes they've made or something like that.' "

Marilyn was hit with sexual and physical accusations made by several women. Among his accusers were his exes, Evan Rachel Wood, "Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco as well as model Ashley Morgan Smithline.

Evan Rachel has accused Marilyn of "horrifically abusing" her for years. Last month, the "Westworld" actress claimed that Marilyn "essentially" raped the while making his "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video. However, the musician denied the shocking claims via his lawyer, Howard King.

Esme, for her part, alleged last February that the "Coma White" singer chased her with an axe around his apartment. The former "Game of Thrones" star's claim was backed by the rocker's former assistant who witnessed bruises on the actress' body.

Last November, Marilyn's house was raided by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after his ex and model Ashley claimed he punished women in a soundproof room, dubbed "Bad Girls' Room," in his home. Cops were said to have forced entry into the home with the warrant, which was "in connection to ongoing probes into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn."

